Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Comer and Michaela Coel wowed in classic sillhouettes
In pictures: The best fashion moments from the Bafta TV Awards 2021

The Baftas red carpet got us excited about fashion again.

Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 19:16
Ciara McDonnell

The stars strutted on the Bafta red carpet just like they did in pre-pandemic times, and it felt good. Pops of colour were showcased on ensembles cut with a classical touch. Not overstated, not showy, just pure glamour. 

Here are our favourite looks from the night. 

Star of Bridgerton and Derry Girls, Nicola Coughlan was resplendent in Valentino with puffed sleeves. 

Jodie Comer exuded restrained elegance in Gabriela Hearst.

Michaela Coel was regal in Maximilian.

Zawe Ashton, who was one of the presenters, wore a flowing gown by Zimmerman. 

It's A Sin's Lydia West wore a black column dress with white puffed sleeves by Loewe. 

