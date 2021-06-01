The Skin Nerd: What’s the best way to remove unwanted hair?

Dear Skin Nerd,

Now that we're coming into Summer again, I'm starting to think about hair removal. I let everything go au naturel during lockdown – and I love it! I'm considering just leaving things the way they are. Can you recommend any cool new techniques? I’m not a huge fan of waxing and shaving and am keen to try something new.

Joanne, Co Kerry.

Joanne, I’m happy to hear that you’ve been embracing your natural self! When salons closed over lockdown, I think many of us noticed a shift in the relationship we have with our body hair – removing the fluff just wasn’t a priority, and why should it be?!

Rejecting razors and giving wax the brush off can be a liberating choice. However, if you decide to ditch the fuzz and feel a little unsure about which hair removal method is right for you – I'm your nerd!

You mentioned that you dislike waxing and shaving. Have you ever considered laser hair removal? I’m a huge fan of laser because it eradicates the risk of post-shave lumps, bumps and irritation, as well as delivering longer-lasting results than you’d tend to get from a standard wax treatment. Laser hair removal can be used to treat any part of the face and body, including sensitive areas like the upper lip and bikini line.

Let’s talk about how laser works. The light from the laser is attracted to the melanin (aka pigment) within the hair follicles. This light is converted into heat energy which damages the hair follicles, and in turn helps to reduce hair growth.

Laser hair removal isn’t a one-time treatment – most people will need a course of 5-10 sessions to achieve the results they’re looking for. Notably, the results from laser hair removal won't be permanent as you’ll only experience a reduction in growth. Maintenance is key with laser which means you should visit the clinic annually to keep on top of any unwanted hair.

The laser hair removal specialist will consider your skin phenotype (on the Fitzpatrick scale of 1-6), as well as your hair colour and thickness, to create a bespoke treatment plan with the right laser for you. In the past, laser treatments weren’t suitable for dark-skinned hoomans as the lasers couldn't distinguish between dark hair and dark skin. Nowadays, we have different types of lasers – such as ND:Yag and diode – which are much more sophisticated and safer to use on all skin tones than historic laser offerings.

Perhaps you love the flexibility of choosing when to get rid of the fluff at a moment’s notice, or inexpensively. If that’s the case, laser hair removal might not be for you. Waxing or shaving might seem like a nuisance, but on the upside, it does give you the ability to switch up your look from au naturel to sleek, smooth and hairless whenever you like.

In my nerdie opinion, hair removal is a personal choice. Whether you feel confident in the skin you’re in without any help from a razor, laser or wax strip (ouch!), or love a hair-free finish, it’s completely up to you.

Nerdie Pick

The Waxperts Wonder Pads are soaked in salicylic acid to treat lumps and bumps that appear after waxing and shaving.

So, you went down the shaving route and have reached ingrown hair central – worry not! Waxperts Wonder Pads are designed to treat any sore, red bumps, irritated rashes and pesky ingrown hairs. These fab pads are soaked in salicylic acid, which is a beta-hydroxy acid, to ease congestion and reduce inflammation in the skin.

Note that these pads should only be used 12 hours after shaving, and 24 hours after waxing to avoid upsetting delicate skin (it’s been through enough, after all). For best results, use them every day on the affected area.