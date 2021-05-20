These are the sunglasses to be seen in this summer (when it stops raining)

Retro styles are big news this season, says Katie Wright.
These are the sunglasses to be seen in this summer (when it stops raining)

Dune Ontop Gold Aviator Sunglasses, £30, available from Dune. Picture: PA Photo/Handout

Thu, 20 May, 2021 - 18:37
Katie Wright

Yes, we know, spring has been pretty much a total washout and there hasn’t been much call for sunglasses thus far.

We hope this means – based on absolutely no evidence whatsoever – that we’re in for a gloriously long summer, with months of blindingly bright sunshine on the way.

Sunnies will, therefore, be essential. So what’s hot in the eyewear department this season? Here are the major trends you need to know about… 

Aviators 

The Seventies is a massive influence in fashion and beauty at the moment, from shaggy haircuts and suede handbags to flared jeans.

That means a pair of aviators is the ideal accessory, either classic metal frames or chunky styles, as seen on Ewan McGregor playing fashion designer Halston in the new hit series on Netflix.

Dune Ontop Gold Aviator Sunglasses, €32

Carrera 173/S Sunglasses, €108 

Crew Clothing Men’s Blue Aviator Sunglasses, £45 (around €52)

Cat Eye 

For the ultimate in eyewear glamour, complete your summer look with a pair of cat eye sunglasses.

As seen on the spring/summer catwalks, this season’s feline frames are slim and sophisticated, or big and bold.

Gigi Studios Walker Tortoise Sunglasses, €211 

Dune Galissas Black Cat Eye Sunglasses, €44 

Angular 

Looking to make a statement with your shades? There’s nothing subtle about these super-sized sunnies.

A refreshing change after the dominance of the micro sunglasses trend, you can now once again hide your tired eyes behind huge angular frames and call it fashion.

Oliver Bonas Japan Blue Ombre Acetate Square Sunglasses, €60 

River Island Black Oversized Square Sunglasses, €21 

Accessorize Hope Hexagon Sunglasses, €13.93 

Round 

Another retro trend that’s blown up – literally – on the catwalks, round sunglasses are of the oversized variety this season.

Pretty pastel hues and see-through frames give a delightfully summery vibe to this look.

Izipizi #G Sun Stone Sunglasses, €41; #G Sun Stone Junior Sunglasses, €31 

Stella McCartney SC40002I Shiny Crystal Pink Sunglasses, £180 (around €209), Fashion Eyewear

