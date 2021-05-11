Skin Nerd: Here's why Vitamin C is a hero ingredient

Vitamins are essential for maintaining our overall health, but they should be an integral part of our balanced dinnerplate of skincare, too. Vitamin C, aka ascorbic acid, is one of my favourite ways to serve my skin a dose of vitamins. It’s a potent antioxidant and pro-ageing hero that facilitates collagen synthesis and addresses skin concerns like hyperpigmentation and redness.

Did you know there are many forms of vitamin C? Well, to name a couple – there’s magnesium ascorbyl phosphate and sodium ascorbyl phosphate. These are both stable derivates of vitamin C which are gentler to skin compared to potent forms like ascorbyl palmitate. To explain, our Skingredients Chemist, Gabriela Duffy Morales, says that “vitamin C can be unstable as it’s easily oxidised by light and air which makes it difficult to incorporate into formulations. It requires a low pH which some can find irritating which is why many cosmetic companies have opted for vitamin C derivatives to help with irritation and formulation difficulties.”

Vitamin C has earned legendary status because it’s a powerhouse antioxidant. To go full nerd, magical antioxidants neutralise free radicals – atoms with an unpaired electron – by pairing with them and giving them a spare electron. Antioxidant protection is vital because free radicals cause the skin to enter a state of oxidative stress which can result in premature skin ageing. This occurs as free radicals damage the DNA of cells and deplete our supply of collagen, elastin, and ceramides – all crucial for maintaining hydrated, firm, and supple skin.

We can’t hide from pesky free radicals. They’re triggered by exposure to UV rays, cigarette smoke, pollution, and even natural bodily processes like eating. Thankfully, vitamin C will protect our skin from free radical damage to support healthy cells.

The not-so-bad news? Our bodies can’t produce vitamin C which is why it’s important for us to serve up vitamin C through a healthy, balanced diet (read: eating plenty of broccoli, oranges, kale, and kiwi), supplements, and for our skin’s sake, topical skincare.

Serums are a fabulous way to topically deliver a shot of vitamin C to your skin and the IMAGE Vital C Hydrating Antioxidant A C E Serum (€67, theskinnerd.com), is one of the best. It contains two stable forms of vitamin C which provide antioxidant protection and helps to replenish our store of collagen. You might be surprised to hear that our fibroblasts (aka skin cells) cannot synthesise collagen without adequate levels of vitamin C. Now, collagen is a structural protein we want to keep around as it supports our epidermis, aka outermost layer of skin, to maintain firm, plump skin.

Vitamin C is also beneficial for hoomans with rosacea and redness as it supports weakened capillaries. Redness manifests from blood vessels dilating too easily and vitamin C counteracts inflammation. You can get your fill of vitamin C through supplements if you don’t want to go down the skincare route. The Advanced Nutrition Programme Vit C supplements (€16, theskinnerd.com), maintains skin health by supporting normal blood vessels and protects cells from oxidative stress.

Did you know vitamin C can also lessen pigmentation? Vitamin C reduces melanin (aka skin pigment) which means it can stop the formation of new pigmentation and fade the appearance of existing marks. The Murad Rapid Age Spot Correcting Serum (€90, theskinnerd.com), contains vitamin C to address pigmentation caused by sun exposure and acne for a refined and even skin tone.

Well, is there anything vitamin C can’t do? In all seriousness, it’s a hero ingredient that’s well deserving of a spot in your regimen. To put it simply, vitamin C – in all its wonderful forms – is the key to protecting healthy skin cells.

Nerdie Pick

Did you know vitamin C compliments your daily-broad spectrum SPF? It’s true – while SPF shields your skin from UVA and UVB rays, a vitamin C serum will protect skin from oxidative stress caused by sun exposure.

The YonKa SPF 50 Solar Care is fabulous for pairing with vitamin C. Naturally, it’s a broad-spectrum SPF that protects against UVB and UVA rays, and has a high factor of SPF 50. It’s suitable all skin types (even sensitive skin) and contains antioxidants such as vitamin A and E which that’ll support skin health and promote healing.