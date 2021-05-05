Kerry fashion designer 'humbled and honoured' to see his design in Little Mix music video

A fashion designer in Co Kerry says he is amazed by the support he has received after one of his designs appeared in the latest Little Mix music video.

Colin Horgan from Ardfert, Co Kerry, was contacted by the band’s stylists to provide a look for Leigh-Anne Pinnock in the video for ‘Confetti’ after working with them in the past. 'Confetti' is the band's first single as a trio, following Jesy Nelson's decision to quit the band last year.

Yesterday, Pinnock announced she is pregnant and Horgan says while he didn’t know about her pregnancy, he now realises there were some hints in the design spec.

“I actually didn't know Leigh-Anne was pregnant but it explains why the fit needed to be adjustable,” he says.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock wearing a Colin Horgan design in 'Confetti'

The timeline to get his design over to Britain from Co Kerry, where all his looks are designed and made, was no easy feat, particularly with Brexit causing postage delays. But Horgan says the Little Mix team went the extra mile to ensure its safe passage.

“They were very clear in what they wanted. It was possible to do what they requested but the Brexit situation it was a small worry - would it arrive on time regardless of the deadline? Customs were adding an extra day or two to an already short deadline.

“I was a little bit nervous that the outfit for Leigh-Anne wouldn’t arrive on time. It was picked up the day before by a driver who drove from Dublin to my studio in Kerry. It was literally a pick-up-and-go situation.

"I initially thought it was a normal courier doing the rounds but after asking the driver if he was busy he jokingly replied: ‘Sure it’s only your box today, so no...’. He then explained he needed to be in Dublin Airport by 5.30pm to get it on the plane. That next day the outfit was on set for the video.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock wearing a coat by Colin Horgan.

Horgan says his statement coats, like the one worn by Pinnock, have become recognisable thanks to the celebrities who wear them, including Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and Soulé, and fans knew the coat in the music video was from his studio.

“The statement coats are very much my signature in my design work. Other celebrities have worn this style of coat and people even slightly familiar with my work were messaging me from all over the world that they knew it was my design, which is the biggest compliment ever.”

Lady Gaga wearing Colin HorganLiquid Trousers at the Netflix premiere of 'Gaga - Five Foot Two' during the Toronto International Film Festival

Horgan, who studied at Limerick School of Art and Design and has an MA from the Royal College of Art, says he was inundated with messages as soon as the video was released.

"The reaction has been amazing. Everyone was so excited for me. As soon as the messages and tags flooded in I knew she had worn it and she looked incredible. All my friends and family have been so supportive as well as everyone online.”

It’s not his first time working with Little Mix: the group's style team has reached out to him more than once.

“I am lucky enough to have worked with the team a few times. They are amazing and really love what I do,” he says.

Kerry fashion designer Colin Horgan.

In his first interactions with the group, Horgan provided a PVC jacket and skirt from his graduate collection for member Perrie Edwards, who appeared wearing the look online and he says he was shocked by the fan reaction to it.

“I actually didn’t get a chance to process how much it blew up online. Superfan accounts were tagging me in their posts online - it was kind of mad.”

He also sent designs to the band for an earlier music video and a professional relationship developed.

“I was just after presenting my first season at London Fashion Week in 2018 and they had a special request for ‘Woman Like Me’ video while I was in Paris. We began a relationship of working together on other projects. The style team are young and we have similar taste levels and even though I’ve moved away from London they still keep in touch.”

He says he is honoured to be asked for his designs so often by Little Mix’s team.

“There are so many designers out there in the world so I am so humbled and honoured that they picked a young designer like me to work with.”