'We are more than spandex and nylon': Irish mum to appear on BBC's Dragons’ Den tonight

A popular Irish athleisure brand will appear on British television tonight in search of cash investments for the business.

Sharon Keegan, CEO and founder of Peachylean, will approach the Dragons’ Den investors and ask for £100,000 (€115k) investment in return for 11% of her business, Peachylean Ltd.

In Dragons’ Den, budding entrepreneurs get three minutes to pitch their business ideas to five multimillionaires who are willing to invest their own cash into the businesses.

The show was filmed in line with Covid-19 restrictions in 2020 and tonight’s episode will see Keegan approach the five Dragons: Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Sara Davies, Tej Lalvani and Touker Suleyman.

In a promotional clip for the episode, Keegan is seen becoming emotional as she tells the Dragons about the community she has built through the brand.

Sharon Keegan, CEO and founder of Peachylean

“We ask women at the start of their journey with us to tell us their ultimate goal and dream,” she says.

“One woman hadn't left the house in four years, and she emailed me with a photograph in a pair of leggings, to tell me that she walked her daughter to school for the first time. We're living in really tough times, and people are struggling. Yes, it’s spandex and nylon but we’re so much more than that.”

Keegan established Peachylean in 2018 and it now boasts an all-female design and management team. The brand’s ethos is to support women to move for their mind and gain confidence and self-esteem. Its aim is to empower women and encourage them to love themselves.

Dragons' Den: Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden, Tej Lalvani, and Peter Jones .

Peachylean came about after Keegan overcame postnatal depression and lost five stone after becoming a mum to her two boys, Liam and Bob. She felt compelled to help other women going through similar experiences and developed Peachylean to offer love, compassion, and support, for everybody and every type of body. Its award-winning range now sells worldwide.

Dragons’ Den is on BBC One tonight at 8pm.