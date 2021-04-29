In pictures: Kate Middleton's outfits of the decade

Kate Middleton’s envy-inducing wardrobe has grabbed the world’s attention since she tied the knot with Prince William back in 2011, with multiple websites dedicated to her outfits popping up online over the years.

The Duchess of Cambridge is often seen stepping out in high-street brands, always pairs pieces together perfectly, and dons everything from elegant mid-length dresses and recycled gowns to casual jeans and jumper looks beautifully.

Here are some of her best looks from the past ten years.

The wedding dress of the century

Kate Middleton's wedding dress was kept a secret until the day. Picture: Odd Anderson/AFP via Getty Images

One could never begin a list of Kate Middleton's outfits without acknowledging the dress that will forever top them all.

Her iconic custom made wedding gown was created by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen and is still being recreated by brides today.

The Victorian-inspired dress featured a nine-foot-long train, handmade English lace, and intricate flowers that took countless hours to embroider.

It was later displayed at Buckingham Palace for viewers.

The recycled yellow coat

Kate Middleton has worn this iconic outfit on numerous occasions. Picture: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Middleton wore this perfectly fitted Alexander McQueen coat on a few different occasions, but the first time was for Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015.

The primrose yellow wool silk coat also had days out at the Trooping of the Colours a year later and, memorably, at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018.

The teal dress

Kate Middleton has stepped out in this Jenny Packham gown on two different occasions. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

This blue Jenny Packham gown she wore for the 2018 Tusk Conservation Awards in London may also have looked familiar to fans.

The teal dress, which features lace sleeves and a silk waist tie, was also worn by the Duchess to an event back in 2012.

The metallic Jenny Packham gown

This look was for her first official engagement after her 2011 wedding. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Middleton has long been a fan of Jenny Packham’s designs, with this metallic gown springing to mind when looking at the beginning of their fashion friendship.

She wore this dress from the designer’s Spring 2011 Ready To Wear Collection on her first official engagement after her wedding, pairing the layered piece with LK Bennett shoes.

The remembrance day coats

Fashion writers loved this jacket from last year. Picture: Max Mumby/Getty Images

Every remembrance day, the royal family steps out in black and attends services in honour of those lost in battle.

For the fashion-obsessed, it seems that Middleton’s jacket choice gets edgier every year for the occasion.

In 2020, she wore this custom made military-inspired Alexander McQueen coat to The Cenotaph, which featured button and shoulder details.

She paired the outfit with a Philip Treacy headpiece.

The jubilee outfit

In her favourite designer, Alexander McQueen, at the 2012 diamond jubilee. Picture: Danny Martindale/WireImage

Some questioned Middletons’s bold colour choice for the queen’s diamond jubilee, but she stunned in this red Alexander McQueen dress.

Her matching headpiece was designed by Sylvia Fletcher and she also wore her signature LK Bennett nude pumps for the occasion.

The lavender look

This spring dress has been worn twice already by the Duchess. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Middleton stepped out in this A-line lavender Emilia Wickstead dress while visiting Germany in 2017 and also re-wore it to a charity event a year later.

The long-sleeve wool ensemble was paired with Gianvito Rossi heels and a simple clutch.

A dress for cricket

Only a princess could look so flawless running around in the heat. Picture: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The Indian climate can be a hard one to get accustomed to, but when you’re the future queen of England, you always have to look perfect.

The Duchess never fails to impress, however, and stepped out in some gorgeous, colourful, pieces during an official visit to the country in 2016.

The trip saw the more playful side of her style come out, with this dress by Anita Dongre, one of India's top designers, being a fan favourite.

She wore the colourful piece to a charity gathering in Mumbai, somehow managing to play cricket in her Monsoon wedges.

The baby reveal

In Jenny Packham following the birth of Prince George. Picture: Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Middleton looked flawless stepping out of St Mary’s Hospital in London after giving birth to her first child Prince George in 2013.

She wore a short blue polka dot dress for the occasion and somehow even managed to put on a pair of wedges for the photos.

The bridesmaid dress

With Princess Charlotte at Pippa Middleton's 2017 wedding. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Duchess went to her favourite designer for an outfit for her sister Pippa’s wedding to James Matthews in 2017.

The mid-length blush-pink dress she wore was designed for her by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen, who created her own wedding dress, and featured a peplum detail and draping pleats.

The look, which was elegant yet not upstaging, was topped off with a custom fascinator by Jane Taylor.

The easy combo

Middleton has worn this blazer on a few occasions since. Picture: Getty Images

While her outfits are always swoon-worthy, it’s not too often that we can imagine ourselves actually being able to replicate them.

So, it’s all the better when Middleton steps out in an outfit that people can actually purchase online, such as this autumn look she wore to a charity event in 2019.

She paired these tapered maroon pants from Joseph with a white t-shirt and a Smythe blazer, topping the outfit off with chunky Gianvito Rossi pumps.

First day of school

Photographers swarmed as the mum of three brought her kids to their first day of school. Picture: Getty Images

Middleton wore a gorgeous Michael Kors dress to bring her kids to their first day of school in 2019. The flowing red-and-white carnation day dress sold out immediately online soo after.

The Emerald Isle dress

The Vampire's Wife website sold out of dresses soon after Middleton stepped out in this dress on a trip to Ireland last year. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

People went wild for The Vampire’s Wife dress that the Duchess wore on a visit to the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin last year.

The emerald silk Falconetti dress sent thousands flocking to the designer’s website and inspired articles in every magazine from Vogue to Elle, who thought the decision to wear the editor-favourite designer showed a more daring edge to her style.