Save or splurge: 5 affordable beauty products to rival more expensive brands

Cien Caviar Cell Renewal Day Cream (€6.99) vs La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Cream (€406)

There’s a new supermarket dupe available for one of the most expensive skincare brands. Previously, Aldi’s Lacura Caviar skincare provided a budget alternative to the high-end La Prairie. Now, rival retailer Lidl has unveiled its Cien Caviar skincare collection and it seems every inch the contender. Treat yourself to something nice with the leftover €399 - perhaps an egg chair from the middle aisle, with change to spare?

Maybelline Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush (€11.99) vs Glossier Cloud Paint (€18)

While there’s not a massive difference in price between these two, when you take into account the size of the products, you can make a good saving by trying Maybelline’s blush. Cheek heat is almost identical on the skin as Cloud Paint. Glossier’s blush is a cult favourite but it’s only available online, whereas Maybelline can be found in a huge range of shops and pharmacies around the country, so there’s no need for a delivery fee and no long wait to get your glow on.

Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum (€36) vs SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic (€165)

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic is a potent vitamin C serum that delivers visible anti-ageing benefits - but it comes with a hefty price tag. A pocket-friendly alternative is Vichy’s LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum, which promises to make your complexion look brighter and more even after just 10 days of use. Plus you’ll have a spare €129 in your purse, which will surely add to your happy glow.

Nivea Creme All Purpose Body Cream (€4.49) vs La Mer Moisturising Cream (€420)

Yes, that’s right. The moisturiser that’s probably been in your bathroom cabinet a few times over the years stands up against one of the higher-end creams. Nivea’s 110-year-old moisturiser has the same key ingredients as La Mer’s offering - plus the Nivea product contains double the amount of moisturiser, all for the price of a cup of coffee. That €415.51 will go a long way towards something else.

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution (€7.20) vs Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum (€87)

The Ordinary has been making waves in the skincare industry with its no-nonsense approach to active ingredients and its peeling solution has gained even more fans thanks to TikTok, where users shared glowing photos of their skin after using it. Drunk Elephant promises similar results from their overnight serum, but we’re inclined to save the €80 and opt for The Ordinary.