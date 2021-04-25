Paul McLauchlan: How to shop luxury menswear now — quality and longevity are key

The well-known phrase ‘buy better, buy less’ is more apparent now than ever before and with good reason, says Olie Arnold, style director at online retailer MR PORTER.

“Investing in a luxury item, on many occasions, is like investing in a piece of art, having undergone a similar level of craftsmanship and skill.”

Over the course of the last 12 months, luxury fashion retailers have noticed an uptick in the sale of products that boast the finest quality and longevity, owing to the desire to spend hard-earned money on things you value the most.

Arnold cites meticulous fabric and cuts and investing in communities and those people with the skill set to produce something beautiful and long-lasting as the primary motivations to consider when buying a luxury item — of course, they place second to simply liking the item, that irreplaceable, visceral connection that one cannot deny regardless of price or provenance.

With this in mind, we have compiled an edit of some of the best luxury items on the market now.

The sustainable capsule: Eye/LOEWE/Nature sweatshirt

Irish designer, Jonathan Anderson, transformed Loewe into one of the world’s most covetable luxury brands. The 175-year-old Spanish leather goods house is part fashion brand, part cultural entity that delights with some of the most compelling items in fashion. Eye/LOEWE/Nature is a seasonal capsule that draws on the ease of streetwear and the functionality of utilitarian style. The clothes come in the form of acidic brights and earthy, tonal palettes, produced predominantly in recycled fabrics. Our pick is the logo-embroidered hoodie in navy made from organic cotton. Josh O’Connor, the Golden Globe-winning actor from The Crown, fronts this season’s campaign in upcycled parachute jackets, knit bucket hats, and cargo trousers. He told MATCHESFASHION.com, “[sustainability in fashion] today seems to be the most important thing. The relationship between our environment and our consumption is vital. I’m so proud of Loewe and Jonathan: they’re leading the charge with these sorts of designs.”

Get the Bond look: Sunspel and Bond ‘Riviera’ polo — €115

The collective attachment to the sartorial proclivities of James Bond knows no bounds — across generations or gender, his suave demeanour and slick suits have captured hearts since Sean Connery first stepped on screen as the spy. Now, Sunspel, the British brand with a penchant for luxe essentials, is marking Daniel Craig’s final Bond film, No Time to Die, with three exclusive versions of the iconic Riviera polo. (Sunspel made Craig’s t-shirts, polo shirts, and underwear for Casino Royale.) The melange polo comes in a lightweight, warp-knit cotton, designed with ease of movement in mind for Craig’s demanding action scenes. Whether you find yourself on the Riviera this summer or the confines of your back garden, Bond's style remains as aspirational and accessible as ever.

The boots: R.M.Williams x Marc Newson ‘The Yard Boot 365’ — €350

When it comes to boots, you should look for durability and longevity. Australian brand, R.M.Williams, has collaborated with industrial designer Marc Newson to bring you ‘The Yard Boot 365'. With sinuous lines and a contrasting cream sole, the boots dispense with traditional hardness in favour of a softer, more relaxed style. “As most of us have had to learn new ways of working and living over the past year, I hope this boot adds character to life’s everyday adventures,” said Newson. However, the boot is engrained with the R.M.Williams philosophy which embraces the concept of hardworking versatility. When the brand was founded 89 years ago, it was designed with long grass, swampy or sandy conditions in mind. Now, they have adapted for ‘modern adventurer'.

The trainers: Mr. P Eco-Edition ‘Larry’ sneakers — €235

When it comes to trainers, the inclination to gravitate towards the marquee brands is natural. They offer some of the best style solutions. However, for those looking for an environmentally friendly alternative, Mr. P, the label created by online retailer MR PORTER, covers that ground with their new sneaker, available in black and white. The uppers, tongue, and collars are made from VEGEA biomaterial, a soft grape leather crafted from byproducts (grape skins, stalks and seeds) from Italian wine production, which evokes a similar look, quality, and tactility associated with conventional leather. However, the process involves no toxic solvents or heavy metals. The recycled polyester creates a breathable and sweat-resistant shoe, coupled with organic cotton laces and rubber soles partly manufactured from recycled rubber, that helps minimise its impact on the environment. For MR PORTER’s Arnold, the draw is that the shoe “does not sacrifice on style and manufacturing excellence. This is an important evolution for our brand".

Rethinking the commute: Aesop x RӔBURN Adventurer Roll-Up — €50

The intersection between sustainability and luxury has become more meaningful as consumers grow increasingly aware of the trappings of greenwashing. Two brands that have woven environmentally conscious practices into the fabrics of their companies, Aesop and RӔBURN, have joined forces. The ‘Roll-Up’ cloth pouch houses a hand care trio: Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash, Resurrection Hand Balm, Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Mist. With post-pandemic travel in mind, as safety is brought into sharp focus unlike ever before, brands are rethinking the meaning of ‘travelling in style'. 2021 and beyond, this product has serious mileage.