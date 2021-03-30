Lashings of confidence as Covid forces business owner to take beauty online

‘Necessity is the soul of invention’ as the old saying goes — a mantra Karen Grehan took to heart when the pandemic upset her business plans.

Owner of the Lash Dolls Beauty Salon and Training Academy, Karen had thriving salons in Co Meath and Dublin City Centre when Covid-19 closed her businesses overnight in March 2020.

She had opened a third salon in Temple Bar, and was operating for just one week before lockdown.

“The beauty industry has been among the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with salons forced to keep their doors shut even longer than most other businesses,” she says.

“We have only been able to open the salons for five out of 12 months in the last calendar year, and many salons have been forced to close their doors permanently as a result of restrictions.”

Karen kept her eyes firmly on the changed demands of her clients.

She noticed that

The eyes have it: It's not just celebrities like Kim Kardashian who want to look good. Picture: Getty

#selfie, #instamoment and #outfitoftheday posts were more prevalent than ever, and beauty buffs were vigorously taking part in competitions online.

The number of Google searches for DIY beauty treatments has quadrupled since March and April 2019, with over a million related queries.

DIY lash lifts

“Searches for DIY lash lifts are at an all-time high and near the top of the list.

"This is not surprising as eyelash extensions and treatments have now become almost as popular as manicure or hair removal with a slew of celebrity devotees like Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox, Cristina Aguilera, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian.”

According to a recent ABC News Report, the global lash industry is expected to reach a whopping $1.5bn (€1.2bn) over the next five years.

Karen now specialises in eyelash treatments and lash lifts, which have become a burgeoning beauty trend, especially now that everyone is wearing masks.

When her award-winning salons closed, the mum of five took a breath, had a digital makeover and moved her focus to e-commerce — also inventing a range of tools and products not previously available in Ireland.

Zoom standards

“As people spend more time at home, with many hours on Zoom and social media becoming the only way to actually socialise, personal appearance standards can’t entirely slip,” she says.

"So there is now a significant demand for DIY home beauty treatments."

As well as developing her professional ranges, Karen runs busy beauty training academies from her Lash Dolls Beauty Salons — only available online at present.

Looking to the future, she hopes to open a full Lash Dolls Beauty Academy at larger premises in Dublin city centre and also to see her Lash Dolls Beauty range available in retail stores nationwide.