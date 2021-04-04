Look good for less: activewear

Want to shop the high street and get the look for less with sustainability, versatility, and longevity in mind?

You can update your wardrobe, and even more encouragingly, at a reasonable price with options from Tommy Sport and Nike.

Beyond working-out clothes, there is ample opportunity to incorporate sportswear into everyday life from Craghoppers to Polo Ralph Lauren. Colour and texture are key areas to invest in.

Here's how to update your wardrobe with sporty options for the months ahead. From longsleeved knit tops for running to underwear designed with exercising in mind you should add to your wardrobe, post-run fleeces and the best trainers for when golf courses return, we have compiled the best options to look good for less.

Tommy Sport long sleeve knit top — €59.90 & Tommy Sport 2-in-1 training shorts — €54.90

While the apparel industry contracted massively in 2020, activewear and workout clothes offered a glimmer of hope as people turned their efforts towards exercise. Athletic outerwear can come from a variety of sources: add some fashion kudos to your repertoire with Tommy Sport’s long sleeve knit top and 2-in-1 training shorts — working out in style is easily sorted.

In dusty green or dark grey, ARKET’s snug-fit top is made from plastic bottles and recycled-polyester yarn. “Sports can be such an important tool of self-nourishment and a way to stay connected to yourself by listening to what your body says. I think that’s been a clear insight for many of our team during the past year especially,” said ARKET head of design, Anna Teurnell, when the collection launched in January.

“This new collection is developed with a broader perception of exercise as the starting point.”

Within the collection, you will find a mix of workout gear and adaptable pieces for everyday life.

When golf courses reopen, consider Nike Golf soles for optimal coverage on fairways and bunkers. This style is modelled on its Air Max sneakers, one of the most iconic styles in sports footwear. The all-weather shoe with stylish faux leather trim is made from coated-mesh and features cushioning foam midsoles and special traction pattern on the soles to stabilise one’s footing on uneven terrain.

Hamilton and Hare is known for its luxury underwear and loungewear. With the launch of their new trunk, Olivia Francis, founder and director, adopts the philosophy that men’s underwear should be approached in the same way that women wear different underwear for different occasions. The sports trunk, with a high-performance sweat-wicking fabric, seamless construction, and mesh panelling to allow for ventilation and temperature regulation, is specifically designed for exercising in.

Outdoor clothing has enjoyed a golden era in recent years as brands such as The North Face and Arc’teryx entered the high-fashion conversation. As recent as January’s autumn/winter 2021 men’s fashion shows, designers such as Spencer Phipps, Thom Browne, and Reese Cooper are looking to the great outdoors for inspiration. Forced inside because of the pandemic, designers are convinced that when lockdowns lift, we will experience the outdoors more than ever before and will need a wardrobe designed specifically for those outdoor pursuits. Consider the relaxed appeal and cosy insulation of Craghoppers’ fleece jacket as a versatile addition to your wardrobe.

This colour-blocked windbreaker will add zest to any wardrobe function, whether you’re working out or working out where to get a takeaway coffee come summer. The 90s-inspired style is equal parts functional and stylish, regardless of your desire or disinclination to exercise.