The Skin Nerd: Simple pimple... how to pop a spot

You’ve got a juicy Frank – a spot so big it’s got its own name. A Frank is like a relative that’s dropped by for lunch without an invitation. It’s not easy to get rid of a Frank, he’ll only move on when he’s ready and any prodding can leave him agitated.

In all seriousness, being blessed with a spot (or three) might be sod’s law but picking your blemishes may damage your skin – which can be more difficult than dealing with the spot itself.

Popping a spot can spread acne-causing bacteria (aka Propionibacterium acnes), which may infect surrounding pores and lead to a cluster of breakouts. Plus, if you’re squeezing the sides of the pimple improperly the infection can be pushed deeper into your epidermis – the outmost layer of skin – and rupture the pore wall. This makes spots inflamed, red and swollen.

You also run the risk of scarring your skin, known as post-inflammatory erythema (PIE). Picking your spot creates an injury and causes inflammation which can damage the underlying capillaries. That’s why a dark patch can remain long after your blemish heals.

If you’re still putting your fingers into a pimple popping position, the only time I’d give the “green light” is when your spot has a white or yellow head. This means the bump is superficial which makes it easier to extract the infection without scarring your skin. Tender spots that don’t have a head are deep in your epidermis and squeezing them will lead to trauma and irritation, so step away from that pimple.

I’d recommend popping spots in the evening, so your skin has a chance to repair itself. It’s when we’re sleeping that our skin is at its busiest correcting cellular damage and accelerating skin renewal.

First, wash your hands with antibacterial soap and perform your normal double cleanse. Since spots can be a result of excess sebum, I would use an oil-based pre-cleanser like the Environ Skin EssentiA Dual Action Pre-Cleansing Oil (€27,theskinnerd.com). That might sound strange, but oil dissolves oil and this cleanser will lift away makeup and pollutants ready for your second cleanse.

Then go in with something like Declare Probiotic Skin Solution Gentle Cleansing Emulsion (€25,theskinnerd.com). It’s enriched with prebiotic and probiotic goodness to gently cleanse without disrupting the skin’s protective barrier.

When you’re ready, it’s time to pop. I always wrap tissue around my pointer fingers to keep skin clean and quickly capture the pus without contaminating the surrounding area.

Gently apply downward pressure with your finger pads (never your nails!) to the perimeter of the pimple to gently coax out the infection. Stop pushing once all the white or yellow fluid has escaped – if you've drawn blood, you’ve squeezed too much. Similarly, stop if nothing’s happening as the spot isn’t ready to be squeezed.

Afterwards, it is crucial that you clean and disinfect the wound. Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that soothes redness and destroys the bacteria that can cause infection. You can dilute Skingredients Sally Cleanse (€25,theskinnerd.com), which contains 2% salicylic acid, to disinfect the spot and local area.

Squeezing spots might be a skin sin, but I’d be lying if I said that I’ve never done it – we're all only hooman. I admit that resisting the urge to pop a mammoth spot can be tough, but the skin gods will be smiling down at you for leaving yours be. After all, it’ll heal in a week or so!

The Nerdie Pick

The Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin Accumax capsules contain a phytonutrient to address hormonal breakouts.

Feeding your skin from within is the key to ultimate skin health and the Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin Accumax capsules contain a blend of ingredients that zap spots from the inside. It contains a phytonutrient that addresses hormonal breakouts by balancing your stores of oestrogen.

It's also enriched with vitamin A to speed up cell renewal for smooth, healthy-looking skin, and vitamins C and E to provide essential antioxidant protection.

To get the best results, take two every morning and evening for 14 weeks and then lower your dosage to twice daily.

Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin Accumax – 60 capsules (€52, theskinnerd.com).