10 ways to wear green for St Patrick's Day

March 17th: another parade; another lockdown. Although it may feel like Groundhog Day, this one belongs to Saint Patrick and what better way to celebrate than by wearing an apropos shade of green. From shamrock to Kelly, and emerald hues, we’ve got 10 ways to wear your pride on your sleeve. Simply add a sprig of mint or a dash of lime and call it a (remote) party!
Zara, €49.95
Zalando, €408
Matches Fashion, €249
Ganni, €145
Arket, €99
Brown Thomas, €220
Zalando, €245
Whistles, €129
L.K.Bennett, was €400; now €352
L.K.Bennett, was €305; now €244
- Did you know that the colour green produces the least amount of eyestrain, which makes it perfect for Zoom-heavy days?
- Mix vibrant shades of green like emerald and shamrock with earthy khaki and olive or fresh lime and mint.
- Not a fan of head-to-toe green? Do non-committal colour pops instead with a detachable collar or canny tote bag.
- Looking for a summer investment? You probably already have one in your closet. Yes, the green floral dress continues its seasonal reign, especially when worn with sneakers and a cardi.