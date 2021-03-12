10 ways to wear green for St Patrick's Day

March 17th: another parade; another lockdown. Although it may feel like Groundhog Day, this one belongs to Saint Patrick and what better way to celebrate than by wearing an apropos shade of green. From shamrock to Kelly, and emerald hues, we’ve got 10 ways to wear your pride on your sleeve. Simply add a sprig of mint or a dash of lime and call it a (remote) party!

Midi dress with gathered detail