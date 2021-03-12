10 ways to wear green for St Patrick's Day

The colour green produces the least amount of eyestrain, which makes it perfect for those Zoom-heavy days
10 ways to wear green for St Patrick's Day

We’ve got 10 ways to wear your pride on your sleeve

Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 10:00
Annmarie O’Connor

March 17th: another parade; another lockdown. Although it may feel like Groundhog Day, this one belongs to Saint Patrick and what better way to celebrate than by wearing an apropos shade of green. From shamrock to Kelly, and emerald hues, we’ve got 10 ways to wear your pride on your sleeve. Simply add a sprig of mint or a dash of lime and call it a (remote) party!

Midi dress with gathered detail

Midi dress with gathered detail, Zara, €49.95

Midi dress with gathered detail, Zara, €49.95

Zara, €49.95 

Loeffler Randall high heeled sandals

Zalando, €408

Zalando, €408

Zalando, €408 

Stand Studio ‘Rosanne’ mini quilted faux-leather tote bag

Matches Fashion, €249

Matches Fashion, €249

Matches Fashion, €249 

Lamb leather collar

Ganni, €145

Ganni, €145

Ganni, €145 

 Fluid crepe dress

Arket, €99

Arket, €99

Arket, €99 

Weekend Max Mara ‘Ondata’ trousers

Brown Thomas, €220

Brown Thomas, €220

Brown Thomas, €220 

Weekend Max Mara trainers

Zalando, €245

Zalando, €245

Zalando, €245 

Cardigan

Whistles, €129

Whistles, €129

Whistles, €129 

‘Haskell’ silk shirt dress

L.K.Bennett, was €400 now €352

L.K.Bennett, was €400 now €352

L.K.Bennett, was €400; now €352 

‘Elsie’ cardigan

L.K.Bennett, was €305, now €244

L.K.Bennett, was €305, now €244

L.K.Bennett, was €305; now €244 

STYLE NOTES:

  • Did you know that the colour green produces the least amount of eyestrain, which makes it perfect for Zoom-heavy days?
  • Mix vibrant shades of green like emerald and shamrock with earthy khaki and olive or fresh lime and mint.
  • Not a fan of head-to-toe green? Do non-committal colour pops instead with a detachable collar or canny tote bag.
  • Looking for a summer investment? You probably already have one in your closet. Yes, the green floral dress continues its seasonal reign, especially when worn with sneakers and a cardi.

Read More

10 Mother's Day fashion treats to spruce up a spring wardrobe

More in this section

Move over Paul Mescal, Adam Driver and his Aran jumper are our new fashion fixation Move over Paul Mescal, Adam Driver and his Aran jumper are our new fashion fixation
10 Mother's Day fashion treats to spruce up a spring wardrobe 10 Mother's Day fashion treats to spruce up a spring wardrobe
Trend of the Week: Nine ways to wear homegrown Irish designs Trend of the Week: Nine ways to wear homegrown Irish designs
10 ways to wear green for St Patrick's Day

8 things you'll want to wear from Simone Rocha x H&M

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices