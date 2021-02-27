Weekend Loves: Cute as a button designs and Michelin cookery classes for kids

A Host of Golden Daffodils for a good cause

Founder of the Tidings accessories label, Niamh Gillespie, has created a new design which will also help raise much-needed funds for the Irish Cancer Society. Inspired by her own mother, who sadly passed away from cancer nine years ago, Niamh has created a bold design which merges a contemporary checkerboard pattern with vibrant daffodil yellow to create an eye-catching and uplifting design. Her ‘Host of Golden Daffodils’ scarf goes on sale on March 1 and 20% of sales will be donated to The Irish Cancer Society on Daffodil Day, March 27. 100% silk. 90cm x 90cm €249. 45cm x 45cm €110

tidings.ie

Musical theatre online from Boulevard Productions

Daddy Long Legs - Stream.Theatre

Theatre fans rejoice as Boulevard Productions announce week-long streamed performances of Daddy Long Legs in association with Stream.Theatre. Filmed in Dublin’s Smock Alley theatre, directed by Killian Collins and Mark O’Looney and with musical direction by David Wray, you can enjoy the online Irish debut of this musical from the comfort of your own home. Starring Eoin Cannon and Róisín Sullivan, the award-winning show, with music and lyrics by Paul Gordon, is based on the classic novel by Jen Webster that inspired the 1955 film starring Fred Astaire. Available to stream online from March 8-14. Tickets for the Irish production of Daddy Long Legs are available now from Stream.Theatre.

Diane von Furstenberg's guide to succeeding at life

Diane Von Furstenburg Own It The Secret to Life

Fashion designer, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Diane von Furstenberg, began her fashion career in 1970 and was declared 'the most remarkable woman since Coco Chanel'. Her global brand is available in more than 70 countries, she was president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America for 13 years and is the author of several books the latest of which is her guide to personal growth and turning problems into assets. In Own It, von Furstenberg shares her accessible manifesto: connect, expand, inspire and advocate. An A - Z guide to enjoying personal and professional growth at any age, Own It: The Secret to Life by Diane von Furstenberg is published by Phaidon on March 8, 2021. Paperback €11.95. https://de.phaidon.com/

Cute as a Button Studio design

buttonstudio.ie Jane Walsh

Jane Walsh established Button studio more than 10 years ago. While Jane’s work has been sold by leading Irish and British retailers for years, she says that the impact of Covid-19 prompted her to “up her game” and launch her new website to showcase her resin art. Button Studio specialises in really sweet and colourful handmade art using clear resin and buttons. Starting with jewellery, Jane now makes framed pieces using her technique and many of her designs can be customised. Prices for pictures such as this ‘Bee Happy’ design (15.5cm x 20.5cm) start at just €39.

buttonstudio.ie

Michelin starred cookery classes for kids with chef JP McMahon

JP McMahon Aniar restaurant in Galway cookery classes for children

Chef JP McMahon, owner of Michelin-starred restaurant Aniar in Galway, is hosting an eight-week cookery course for children aged 8 to 15 starting on April 10. The classes will be held via Zoom each Saturday morning and will cover the acclaimed chef and author’s take on family favourites such as lasagna, pancakes, bread and roast chicken. Followers of JP will have seen him cooking with his own daughters and documenting it on social media during lockdown. Now more budding chefs can learn his tricks of the trade. The course costs €250 — or €35 per individual session — with ingredients lists and required tools shared in advance. Classes will be recorded so your child can tune in that morning or afterwards at your convenience.

aniarrestaurant.ie

Ethical kids clothing and accessories from Síológ

Síológ sleepsuit

Síológ is a great place to pick up ethically made Irish clothing for babies and children as well as bath and body products and home decor. The ‘Footsie’ sleeping bags (€42) from Lucy & Walter are perfect for little ones who are on the move or babies who like to have the freedom to have their feet out. The ‘Hugsie’ sleeping bags (€36) are suitable from birth to three months and come with a lightweight chest band inside the bag to give the baby a sense of security without restricting movement. Both are designed and made in Ireland from organic cotton. Síológ’s own clothing brand ‘Bí Cineálta’ means “bee kind”. This t-shirt (€22) is 100% organic cotton and designed and printed in Dublin.

siolog.ie