The four trends Paul Costelloe unveiled at his autumn/winter 2021 fashion show 

Five minutes. You can do a lot in five minutes as Paul Costelloe’s autumn/winter 21 showcase attests. Marking the inaugural day of London Fashion Week in its now digital-first gender-neutral format, the Dublin native unleashed his signature runway elan to a fully virtual audience – at home on their sofas.

Covid-19 restrictions and stormy weather conditions notwithstanding, the buoyant mood marked a clear statement of intent. “It’s a season to be bold and brave,” stated Costelloe, whose thirty-five years showing at the fashion capital testifies to this tenacity.