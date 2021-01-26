The Skin Nerd: Vitamin A skin supplements for all budgets

Vitamin A is my holy grail for the skin, inside and outside. It’s my skin’s soulmate and I believe it is everyone’s skin soulmate, and the data backs me up — vitamin A in our bodies is essential for skin cell proliferation (reproduction of skin cells) and for providing us with antioxidant protection , as noted on the Harvard Medic al resource . You can of course feed your skin with vitamin A through your diet — meat-eaters can reach for liver and salmon, and plant-eaters can reach for sweet potato and carrots, to give a few examples. A “food first” approach to getting those skin nutrients in is the best way to go. However, I know personally that there are weeks wher e it’s a struggle to get nutrients in, let alone specific ones and this is where taking a daily supplement can benefit you and your skin —

particularly when it comes to vitamin A.

One important thing to note — it is not recommended that you take vitamin A supplements during pregnancy or breastfeeding unless explicitly recommended by your medical advisor.

On the more affordable vitamin A supplement spectrum, we find Solgar Dry Vitamin A Supplement 5000IU (€12.99, 100 tablets , theskinnerd.com ) . In this supplement, you find 5000 international units of vitamin A (100% of your recommended amount) in the form of retinyl palmitate . Retinyl palmitate is less irritating on your delicate intestines and converts into direct vitamin A within the body. It’s paired with vitamin C , another key skin nutrient, which helps to support your body’s synthesis of collagen, one of the skin’s structural proteins.

Advanced Nutrition Programme’s Skin Vit A+ (€25.50, 120 capsules, th eskinnerd.com) contains vitamin A in the form of retinyl palmitate alongside vitamin D , which contributes to the maintenance of normal bones, normal muscle function and normal immune system function. This also contains 5000iu of vitamin A, and I love the inclusion of vitamin D especially as we’re on the half of the hemisphere that tends to be lower in this! Like all Advanced Nutrition Supplements, this supplement is formulated with the skin in mind and has been thoroughly tested at their very own Skin Health Research Centre.

For a combo of glow-getting ingredients, Votary’s Super Glow Skin Nutrition (€ 40.00 , votary.co.uk ) Food Supplement features vitamin A in the form of retinol acetate with vitamin C, niacina mide and vitamin E, to stimulate skin cell repair and renewal while providing anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Votary is a brand founded by makeup artist Arabella Preston who has worked with high-profile clients throughout her career, so her goal first and foremost is to have the skin looking incredible!

If you have any pre-existing medical conditions or are on any medication, the best advice is to speak with your GP about taking a vitamin A supplement. For the most part, it’s recommended that you take vitamin A with water at mealtime but have a good study of the education on your vitamin A supplement.

For the absolute best results, pair your internal vitamin A with external vitamin A in a serum – retinol is the most commonly known form of topical vitamin A, however, I’m personally a bigger fan of retinyl palmitate in a serum (such as Skingredients Skin Protein) as it tends to be better tolerated by more sensitive skins and yet over time will improve fine lines, wrinkles, oil regulation and much more.

The Nerdie Pick

Hush & Hush SkinCapsule Clear (€50.00, 60 capsules, theskinnerd.com)

From the founders of IMAGE Skincare,Hush & Hush SkinCapsule Clear (€ 50.00, 60 capsules, theskinnerd.com ), pairs vitamin A with ingredients proven to help reduce breakouts and blemishes, such as zinc and pantothenic acid, plus turmeric. This works to balance sebum and soothe redness and inflammation, targeting the origin of breakouts. It’s vegan, suitable for teens and harnesses the best of nature including dandelion root and red panax ginseng for a supplement that benefits your skin alongside your general w ellbeing. I think when you’re tackling breakouts, this alongside your hard-working topical skincare could make a huge difference – patience is key though, as it can take from 1 – 2 months for you to see the true benefits.