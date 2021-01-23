Weekend Loves: Simone Rocha collaboration with H&M; lockdown meal kit; and gorgeous pendant lamps





The Fused Lockdown Meal Kit makes dinner time a breeze

If you’re trying to limit your shopping trips right now, or homeschooling while working from home, then the Fused Lockdown Meal Kit might just make life easier.

The kit contains the basic ingredients you need to make a healthy meal for the whole family in minutes: three flavoured soy sauces, seven sachets of stir fry sauces, one jar of chopped garlic and one jar of crushed chilli. The Fused collection contains no MSG.

The Fused Lockdown Meal Kit costs €30 with free shipping here.

Making a cuppa is simple and safe with Uccello Designs

Uccello kettle €65

The award-winning Uccello Kettle from Athlone-based company Uccello Designs recently caught my eye as a simply brilliant idea.

Many of us don’t think twice about pouring boiling water from a kettle, but for those with limited strength, visibility, mobility or dexterity this simple task can be extremely challenging. The Uccello Kettle’s unique design means that the kettle moves around the body of water — rotating on a fixed base and eliminating the need to lift or balance while pouring.

This is a great design which can enhance safety in the home as well as users’ self reliance and confidence.

The kettle costs €65 including VAT and delivery, available here.

Sustainable skincare innovation by The Handmade Soap Company

Anam Refill Pouch Wash Handmade Soap Company

The Handmade Soap Company has been dedicated to sustainability since the outset and has just released ‘Anam’ — their most sustainable collection yet.

Derived from the Irish word for ‘soul’, the new range is made from 100% natural ingredients such as vetiver, coriander seed and lavender, and comes in ornate brown glass bottles.

When the products run out, simply refill from their new compostable refill pouches which can then be thrown into your food bin.

The collection includes a body wash, body lotion, body oil and, ahem, poo drops to eliminate any smells in your bathroom.

Prices from €11.95.

Light up your life with a pendant lamp from Mullan Ceramics

Mullan Lighting in County Monaghan is one of Ireland’s manufacturing success stories — producing truly beautiful lighting to suit all tastes for homes, retail, hotels and more.

Towards the end of last year, the company established Mullan Ceramics in the village of Mullan to produce a new range of products that echo the local landscape and heritage of the area.

The result is a new rustic range of pendant lights which are characterised by warm and homely natural textures and colours.

Prices range from €130 to €195.

Simone Rocha x H&M — a first for an Irish designer

Simone Rocha x H&M

Continuing a long tradition of hotly anticipated designer collaborations, H&M has just announced a collaboration with London-based Irish designer Simone Rocha.

Typically known for her sumptuous womenswear, the collection for H&M will also include menswear and childrenswear.

If you’re already a fan then look out for the tulle dresses, jewellery and pearl-embellished footwear alongside tailored coats, knitwear and shirting. There will be no shortage of her trademark tartans, florals, pinks and reds as well as bespoke fabrics specially developed for the H&M collaboration.

The Simone Rocha x H&M collection launches on March 11 so set a reminder in your calendar now.

Francis Bacon: Revelations by Mark Stevens and Annalyn Swan

cover Francis Bacon revelations

Considered one of the most extraordinary artists of the 20th Century, Irish-born Francis Bacon had a traumatic childhood and a difficult early life beset by illness and family rejection due to his homosexuality.

Travelling to Paris, Berlin and London he became part of a bohemian circle and began to dabble in paint. Though his early years were far from successful, 10 years ago his 'Triptych 1976' sold for $86.3 million — the most expensive work of contemporary art ever sold at auction at the time.

This superb biography, written with the full cooperation of the Bacon estate, explores Bacon’s art and provides fresh insight into his life and work with unrivalled access to his archives and personal papers.

Out now. Harper Collins.