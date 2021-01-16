Fvck Cancer: The legacy of Amelia Page's tragic death

When you hear of a widower spending his first Christmas and new year without his wife, a guy in his 20s who runs a company selling bandanas and baseball caps might not be the first image that comes to mind.
- Some people find that peppermint tea helps with sickness. It is thought that it helps to slow down the gut. Amelia had a hard time managing her nausea but peppermint tea relieved the sickly feeling and it’s always nice having an alternative to yet again more pills. Anything ginger is also a good option.
- Don’t give yourself a hard time if you really don’t feel like eating for a few days after chemotherapy. It is very important that you drink, but you can make up for lost calories between treatments. You can also ask your doctor to prescribe nutritional drinks that you can have as well as regular meals if you are worried about losing weight.
. Do not eat your favourite food if you are feeling nauseated. This may create a negative association with that food and the next time you try to eat it, your favourite food may cause you to feel queasy. Amelia learned this the hard way. She couldn’t even look at some of her favourite meals after. Instead, have foods that are easy to digest such as crackers, toast, yogurt, potato, broth, or rice.
- Amelia found that the heat helped with any of her cancer pains. Another useful tip we found out along the way is that hot water bottles are good for plumping your veins making it easier for the nurses with needles. Be careful not to overuse the hot water bottles too though as this can be quite dangerous if used excessively. Another thing we found out along the way.
- Chemotherapy and all the drugs are going to wipe you out. You need to conserve your energy as much as possible. It may feel daunting and frustrating having to pass responsibility to friends and family but remember you have the hardest job out of all of us - FIGHTING CANCER. Best save your energy for that where possible! This was probably one of the things Amelia found most difficult as she was so independent and feisty... in her last week in the hospital she saw me making a bed on the floor beside her and got up to sleep in the arm chair. She then told me to sleep in the bed. I was absolutely gobsmacked by her selflessness! (I obviously sent her straight back to bed!!)
