Trend of the Week: A clean slate for your wardrobe

Considering a wardrobe reset for the new year? Put it in neutral.
It's time to embrace the prospect of a lighter and brighter spring.

Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 06:00
Annmaire O’Connor

Inspiration:

If ever there were a time to start with a sartorial blank canvas, it is now. 

The ellipsis between clearing out the remnants of 2020 and replenishing our new season staples starts with palette cleansers – a neutral baseline of black, white, ecru and cream. 

Fuss-free and trend proof, consider it a well-deserved pause before embracing the prospect of a lighter and brighter spring.

THE EDIT:

Set the tone for 2021 with these closet keepers.

Iris & Ink ‘Bryony’ fluted crepe midi skirt, The Outnet, €138 

Over-the-knee ‘Emilie’ boots, Stella McCartney, €895 

Iris & Ink ‘Briggitte’ ribbed Merino wool-blend turtleneck sweater, The Outnet, €215 

Iris & Ink ‘Echeveria’ two-tone ‘Cady’ midi dress, The Outnet, €133 

Small leather bag, & Other Stories, €100 

Long sleeve floral t-shirt, Arket, €39 

Heeled linen boots, Arket, €190

Scrunched leather headband, Arket, €29 

Belted wool cashmere coat, COS, €225 

STYLE NOTES:

  • TONAL DRESSING: Marry different textures (think: leather, cashmere, linen) for a more polished finish.
  • QUALITY CONTROL: Monochrome can fall flat on cheap cuts and poor quality textiles. Look to the best your budget will allow.
  • THROW SOME SHADE: Swap traditional optic white for softer, complexion-enhancing pearl and ivory tones.
  • SOLE SISTER: Toughen up soft white separates with black tread-sole boots – a continuing trend for 2021.

Family Notices