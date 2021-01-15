Trend of the Week: A clean slate for your wardrobe

If ever there were a time to start with a sartorial blank canvas, it is now.
The ellipsis between clearing out the remnants of 2020 and replenishing our new season staples starts with palette cleansers – a neutral baseline of black, white, ecru and cream.
Fuss-free and trend proof, consider it a well-deserved pause before embracing the prospect of a lighter and brighter spring.
Set the tone for 2021 with these closet keepers.
- Marry different textures (think: leather, cashmere, linen) for a more polished finish.
- Monochrome can fall flat on cheap cuts and poor quality textiles. Look to the best your budget will allow.
- Swap traditional optic white for softer, complexion-enhancing pearl and ivory tones.
- Toughen up soft white separates with black tread-sole boots – a continuing trend for 2021.