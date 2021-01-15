Trend of the Week: A clean slate for your wardrobe

Inspiration:

If ever there were a time to start with a sartorial blank canvas, it is now.

The ellipsis between clearing out the remnants of 2020 and replenishing our new season staples starts with palette cleansers – a neutral baseline of black, white, ecru and cream.

Fuss-free and trend proof, consider it a well-deserved pause before embracing the prospect of a lighter and brighter spring.

Short sleeve leather top, €250_ gathered leather skirt, €275, leather detail linen tote, €99, scrunched leather ballerinas, €135, Arket

THE EDIT:

Set the tone for 2021 with these closet keepers.

Iris & Ink ‘Bryony’ fluted crepe midi skirt, The Outnet, €138

Over-the-knee ‘Emilie’ boots, Stella McCartney, €895

Iris & Ink ‘Briggitte’ ribbed Merino wool-blend turtleneck sweater, The Outnet, €215

Iris & Ink ‘Echeveria’ two-tone ‘Cady’ midi dress, The Outnet, €133

Small leather bag, & Other Stories, €100

Long sleeve floral t-shirt, Arket, €39

Heeled linen boots, Arket, €190

Scrunched leather headband, Arket, €29

Belted wool cashmere coat, COS, €225

STYLE NOTES: