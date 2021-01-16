Weekend Loves: Healthy hair, eco-friendly toothbrushes and the new home colour, Juniper Whorl

Healthy hair and scalp with KEVIN.MURPHY

Cult haircare brand, KEVIN.MURPHY, has just launched its new SCALP.SPA range which includes a scrub and wash. Always designed with the health of hair and scalp in mind, these products are an antidote to dry shampoos and product build-up and are suitable for those with dry and flaky scalps. The SCALP.SPA SCRUB (€34) is an exfoliating scrub which helps wash away impurities from the scalp and hair follicles. While SCALP.SPA WASH (€28) is a soothing post-scrub solution designed to give your scalp a new lease of life and leave your hair shiny and revitalised. The KEVIN.MURPHY SCALP.SPA range is available at kevinmurphystore.ie

Update your underwear drawer with French knickers and bras

Louisa Bracq bra and briefs

Look to French lingerie atelier, Louisa Bracq, for the perfect update to your underwear collection this season. Pictured here is the Élise style featuring tone-on-tone iridescent leaf embroidery in pearl blue. We also love the leopard-print style offered by the brand. Bras to a G-cup from €55 approx. Briefs to size UK28 from €30 approx. Louisa Bracq is available from independent retailers throughout Europe and in Ireland from The Lingerie Room, Moygashel, Northern Ireland. orchidlingerie.co.uk

Soothe and repair dry lips with Avène's restorative lip cream

Avène Cicalfate Restorative Lip Cream €9.90

Chapped lips have us reaching for Avène's new Cicalfate Restorative Lip Cream. This softening cream is designed to soothe and repair dryness and to nourish very dry chapped lips. Enriched with the patented restoring ingredient Sucralfate, the cream also contains anti-bacterial agents and purified Avène thermal spring water to provide optimum protection for fragile lips. It is non-sticky, waterproof, transparent and suitable for people of all ages. €9.90 at pharmacies nationwide.

New home colors for the new year from Colourtrend

Colourtrend new colour - juniper whorl

If many of us are spending more time staring at the four walls, why not make them beautiful? Bringing a new meaning to the January blues is a new color from Colourtrend's 'Contemporary' collection. 'Juniper Whorl' is a deep blue tone which balances strength and softness resulting in a sophisticated yet cosy color that is perfect for enhancing relaxation in these challenging times. Colourtrend paints are available to order online from colourtrend.ie with free nationwide delivery. Prices range from €75 to €82.50 per five litres.

Bambooth — the Irish eco-friendly toothbrush

Bambooth toothbrushes - 100% biodegradable handle and BPA-free bristles

If you're determined to be more eco-friendly this year then start with the Bambooth. A shocking 3.5 billion plastic toothbrushes are sold globally each year, each taking 450 years to biodegrade. Designed by County Meath couple, Niamh McGill and Joe Finnegan, the Bambooth features a 100% biodegradable handle and BPA-free bristles. The brushes are certified by the Oral Health Foundation and each sale supports one of four environmental charities. Individual brushes cost €4.99 while multipacks and personalisation are also available. Find Bambooth at independent retailers nationwide including reuzi, Green Outlook, Meaghers Pharmacies, Meadows & Byrne and Avoca or visit https://bambooth.com/

Realistic faux flowers from The Irish Country Home

Go Wild by The Irish Country Home

Recently celebrating one year in business, The Irish Country Home offers realistic faux floral arrangements and bouquets that can be tailored to your home and taste. Founded in County Meath by Laura Maher Hora, the business has blossomed as more and more people are spending time at home and wish to enhance their living spaces in a cost-effective manner. The floral stems have been carefully chosen to look as realistic as possible and to provide lasting enjoyment in the home. Choose from a range of single stems, bouquets and faux orchids as well as other gift ideas. theirishcountryhome.com

Comfy and sustainable clothes for kids from H&M

H&M Kids — comfy and sustainable clothes for children

Whether homeschooling or exercising within their local limits, keeping kids comfortable will make life easier for everyone. The new range of hoodies, joggers and long-sleeved tops by H&M is the solution. The brand has joined forces with Danone AQUA for their 'bottle2fashion' project, which transforms plastic bottle waste from the shores of Indonesia into recycled polyester which is then blended with organic and recycled cotton to create colorful and cosy separates. Once outgrown, the pieces can be returned to H&M for recycling. Colour coordinate or mix and match. Hoodies from €12.99. Joggers from €8.99. Sweatshirts from €8.99. Available at hm.com