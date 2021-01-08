Here's how much the jewellery from Bridgerton is worth

A good escapist television series is worth its weight in gold. And we've been turning to Netflix's new regency drama, Bridgerton in our millions.

Over the last week online searches for the series, set in 19th-century Britain, went up by 850% and the aristocratic romance is projected to have a viewership of 63 million by the end of the month.

Besides the love scenes and acting skills of the diverse cast, the topic everyone is talking about is the glamorous wardrobe of the wealthy characters. In particular, their major bling.

Costume designer Ellen Mirojnick created a whopping 7,500 costumes for the period series, with eye-catching original jewels for each handmade piece worn by the female cast.

British jewellery experts from Steven Stone and OnBuy.com have revealed how much the jewellery featured in Bridgerton would be worth if it was sold in real life. These are figures that even someone who has visited the crown jewel exhibition in London would find eye-watering.

Daphne’s white gold diamond necklace: €3.8 million

That necklace that Prince Friedrich put around Daphne's neck would set a shopper back nearly €4 million. Picture: Netflix

Fans are swooning over the necklace given to lead character Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) by Prince Friedrich (Freddie Stroma) in episode four. Based on the five ten-carat diamonds embedded into the white gold chain, the estimated value is predicted to be worth a whopping €3.8 million.

Lady Danbury’s white gold diamond tiara: €5.5 million

Lady Danbury had many enviable outfits during the series, this pairing, however, may have stolen the show. Picture: Netflix

Photographs of the stunning tiara worn by the formidable Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) have been circulating around the web for weeks. The headpiece, which experts from Steven Stone estimate would contain over 100 carats of sparkling diamonds, would be worth around €5.5 million in real life.

Lady Danbury’s white gold marquise diamond necklace: €3.3 million

Paired with the pricey tiara, Lady Danbury also showed off a 300-carat marquise necklace at one of the show's many balls that would cost €3.3 million.

That regal white gold does not come cheap.

Daphne’s gold pear shape diamond necklace: €660,000

Daphne's character came right off the bat with some of the show's most enviable pieces, showing off this diamond necklace in episode one. Picture: Nick Briggs/Netflix

Assuming that the main diamond of this enviable necklace worn by Daphne at the beginning of the series is six carats, the covetable pear shape necklace would cost the humble shopper an estimated €660,000.

The Queen’s pigeon blood ruby drop earrings: €7.7 million

Who else would wear pigeon blood ruby earrings but the Queen. Picture: Netflix

The tongue-twister name of the Queen’s (Golda Rosheuvel) gold drop earrings shows just how extremely rare they would be in real life, as the pigeon blood, or Burmese, ruby is one of the most sought after gems in the world.

Steven Stone reckons that Queen Charlotte's earrings would go for a hefty price tag of €7.7 million if sold in reality. A price tag fit for a royal, even if no actual blood is contained in the precious jewels.

Marina’s gold diamond necklace: €1.6 million

The stylish Marina wore some of the most talked-about pieces of the show. Picture: Netflix

Million euro jewellery isn’t just for the Queens and Ladies of Bridgerton, with the Featherington’s distant cousin Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker) sporting a gold necklace to the Danbury ball that experts estimate would be worth around €1.6 million.

Portia’s yellow gold turquoise butterfly necklace: €27,000

Portia Featherington's jewellery was the perfect fit for an upper-class Lady. Picture: Netflix

Lady Featherington’s (Polly Walker) aggression towards Marina might be explained by the fact she was given the budget version of the young beauty’s necklace. Portia’s stunning turquoise butterfly necklace would still set you back €27,000 however. And her outfit totally clashed with Marina’s in this episode: awkward.