The Weekly Fashion Edit: Dressing up when you have nowhere to go

It’s finally time to bid farewell to the beast that has been 2020.

While celebrations remain small-scale, we can still have fun with our sartorial choices.

So why not get the glad rags on, even if you’re staying home?

Above: A Touch Of Frost - There’s no fear of a frosty reception with this glistening silver suit as seen on the Rotate Birger Christensen runway.

Blazer Dress, €199, Uterque

Power Trip: Bring the excess of Alexis Carrington’s style to the blazer dress with oversized puff sleeves and bejewelled buttons, €199, Uterqüe.

Midi Dress, €240, Queens of Archives at Arnotts

#ieloves - Style Queen: We love the old-school glamour this draped midi dress has to offer, €240, Queens of Archive at Arnotts.

Gold Trousers, €49, Miss Selfridge

Gold Dust: Ring in the New Year in shimmering gold trousers for a Studio 54 inspired look, €49, Miss Selfridge.

Disco Ball: Sparkle as you rock around the Christmas tree in the season’s favourite trend, €49.95, Zara.

LILAC Skirt, €240.00, Stine Goya

Satin Finish: Slip into the New Year in a silky smooth skirt – add some sparkle for seasonal feels, €240, Stine Goya.

Feathered Jumpsuit, €87, River Island

Let’s Get Flirty: A subtle flirt with a feathered trim adds a playful element to an otherwise modest jumpsuit, €87, River Island.

Gold Sandal, €790, Gucci at Net-a-Porter

Hollywood Siren: With a nod to screen siren, Joan Crawford, the Hollywood seal of glamour is approved, €790, Gucci at Net-a-Porter.

Sequinned Top, €14.99, H&M

Razzle Dazzle: Let the embellishments shine through – match with gold trousers for maximum impact, €14.99, H&M.

Rhinestone bag, €165, Essentiel Antwerp

Bling Ring: Continue the bling all the way through to your accessories for sparkling decadence, €165, Essentiel Antwerp.