Menswear: Look good for less - the high street edit for January

Want to shop the high street and get the look for less with sustainability, versatility, and longevity in mind? We consider January to be a time for new beginnings and renewal, both in life and in our wardrobes. Why not begin the year by investing in some essentials that will last long beyond the chilly days ahead but well into the summer months and beyond.

Here you will find answers to how to update your wardrobe for the new year. Consider comfort and clothing as self-care to combat the January blues. From fleece jackets to the jeans you should add to your wardrobe, the perfect Zoom shirt that comes with a sustainable twist, relaxed-fit joggers that will make the working day much more tolerable, and flashy trainers that provide some joy when we desire it the most.

ARKET fleece (pictured above), €150

While fleece has become ubiquitous in recent years, this dark brown fleece carries both comfort and sophistication with a contrasting black chest panel and elbow patches, and a stand collar.

The brown hue is warm and rich, and styled with the jeans or joggers featured here, is a winning look. Not only has it been a style championed by performance outerwear brands like The North Face, Canada Goose, and Helly Hansen, the fleece received a high fashion update from Balenciaga, Gucci, and Palm Angels.

For a more understated look, the ARKET jacket comes in an equally versatile and appealing black.

ARKET shirt, €79

The Zoom shirt isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The reliable shirt that one can simply throw on for calls as one’s schedule requires is one of the enduring pandemic trends that will extend into this year.

The nice thing about this one from ARKET is that the twill-woven lyocell fabric gives the shirt an elegant swish and a soft drape.

While its radiance is best appreciated in person, the dusty green hue is a lovely alternative to a traditional palette of white, grey, or navy.

(Furthermore, the shirt is not without a sustainable touch: lyocell is a biodegradable fibre made from eucalyptus pulp or other fast-growing types of wood.)

Levi’s 511 slim fit jeans, €100

Increasingly, men are looking for an alternative to skinny and bootleg styles. With equally restrictive styling options for both given the pace of men’s fashion and the trends that emerge, compounded with the impact lockdown has had for comfort, veer towards the centre of the jeans spectrum: Levi’s 511 slim jeans.

Designed to be slim enough for mobility and stretchy enough to mimic the qualities we favour in joggers, the jeans have ‘smart casual’ written all over them.

The possibilities for jeans are endless whether you style them with trainers and white socks like Australian actor Jacob Elordi or loafers as is the case with many fashion editors on the international fashion circuit.

COS joggers, €99

Trust Swedish label COS to put quirky spins on classic items such as these black joggers. Made from a recycled nylon mix, these joggers feature an all-over quilted finish and their elasticated waistband makes relaxing in style an easily accessible possibility.

The overarching theme of the spring/summer 2021 menswear collections was a new utility, a functional wardrobe with an emphasis on laidback cool.

This black pair from COS toe the line between form and ease that can take you from an important Zoom call to the store.

Lacoste trainers, €110

The thrill of box-fresh trainers is an incomparable, endlessly pleasing experience.

In January, consider Lacoste for that fix. The brand’s 90s-inspired chunky sole trainers with a soft-suede, knit, and leather outer layer, is enriched with vibrant pops of colour — chartreuse, fiery orange, and a rich navy — that complement grey and white accents.

In recent years, the French house renowned for its crocodile logo and tennis history has received an update from the British designer Louise Trotter. She has imbued the house with a distinctively energetic frisson and youthful verve.

With trainers or loose-fit check trousers, these trainers are sure to charm with a similarly streetwear-inspired aesthetic that the house boasts.