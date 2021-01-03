Menswear: Look good for less - the high street edit for January

Want to shop the high street and get the look for less with sustainability, versatility, and longevity in mind? We consider January to be a time for new beginnings and renewal, both in life and in our wardrobes. Why not begin the year by investing in some essentials that will last long beyond the chilly days ahead but well into the summer months and beyond.
The Zoom shirt isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The reliable shirt that one can simply throw on for calls as one’s schedule requires is one of the enduring pandemic trends that will extend into this year.