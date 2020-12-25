Trend of the Week: Shine On

Prepare to light up the room
M&S Collection sequin midi skirt, M&S, €54

Fri, 25 Dec, 2020 - 06:00
Annmaire O’Connor

INSPIRATION: 

The countdown to a new year has started; so, has our resolve to leave the residue of 2020 behind. What better way to bid a not-so-fond farewell than with an optimistically radiant rig-out, one that lights the way to better days. Well, what are you waiting for? Those sequins aren’t going to wear themselves. Get dressed, pour that bubbly and set a selfie ring light on the Zoom dancefloor. There’s never been a better time to celebrate!

Lead image: M&S Collection sequin midi skirt, M&S, €54 

Above: Sequin jumpsuit, H&M, was €39.99; now €29.99 

THE EDIT:

Glow forth in our luminous edit.

'Dagma' sequin slip dress, Whistles, was €259; now €194.25 

Dante 6 'Quandy' sequin cardigan, Macbees, €180 

Sequin trousers, River Island, €60 

Dante 6 'Akita' sequin dress, Macbees, €359 

Sequin crew neck short sleeve top, M&S, €40 

Sequin double breasted blazer dress, & Other Stories, €149 

Sequin V-neck long sleeve wrap top, M&S, was €70; now €40 

STYLE PAIRINGS:

  • Layer a thin roll neck beneath a sequin short sleeve top. Add a blazer and jeans.
  • Pair sequin trousers with an oversize knit or sweatshirt in the same colour. Add chunky sneakers.
  • Wear an oversized cardigan over a sequin dress. Add chunky ankle boots.
  • Team a chic cashmere sweater and heels with a sequin pencil skirt.

