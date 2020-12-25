Trend of the Week: Shine On

INSPIRATION:

The countdown to a new year has started; so, has our resolve to leave the residue of 2020 behind. What better way to bid a not-so-fond farewell than with an optimistically radiant rig-out, one that lights the way to better days. Well, what are you waiting for? Those sequins aren’t going to wear themselves. Get dressed, pour that bubbly and set a selfie ring light on the Zoom dancefloor. There’s never been a better time to celebrate!

Lead image: M&S Collection sequin midi skirt, M&S, €54

Sequin jumpsuit, H&M, was €39.99, now €29.99

Above: Sequin jumpsuit, H&M, was €39.99; now €29.99

THE EDIT:

Glow forth in our luminous edit.

Whistles, was €259, now €194.25

'Dagma' sequin slip dress, Whistles, was €259; now €194.25

Macbees, €180

Dante 6 'Quandy' sequin cardigan, Macbees, €180

River Island, €60

Sequin trousers, River Island, €60

Macbees, €359

Dante 6 'Akita' sequin dress, Macbees, €359

M&S, €40

Sequin crew neck short sleeve top, M&S, €40

& Other Stories, €149

Sequin double breasted blazer dress, & Other Stories, €149

M&S, was €70, now €40

Sequin V-neck long sleeve wrap top, M&S, was €70; now €40

STYLE PAIRINGS:

Layer a thin roll neck beneath a sequin short sleeve top. Add a blazer and jeans.

Pair sequin trousers with an oversize knit or sweatshirt in the same colour. Add chunky sneakers.

Wear an oversized cardigan over a sequin dress. Add chunky ankle boots.

Team a chic cashmere sweater and heels with a sequin pencil skirt.