Menswear: what to expect in 2021

Menswear. Womenswear. Who cares?

Menswear’s gender fluid update is here to stay.

Whether it’s Mick Jagger peacocking in dresses in the 1960s or Harry Styles appearing on the front cover of American Vogue in 2020, gender fluidity has long been a fixation in fashion. Precocious talents such as Young Thug, Ezra Miller, and Timothee Chalamet have flouted convention in favour of gender-bending style tactics by wearing women’s clothes or traditionally feminine styles, proving that men’s fashion is not a limited language but a boundless supply of energy and ideas.

“As the industry continues to evolve, more designers, big and small are including gender fluid touches in their work with it no longer being a trend,” said Joe Brunner, menswear junior buyer at Browns in London. He cites labels such as Gucci, Rick Owens, Mowalola, Stefan Cooke, and Eckhaus Latta as vanguards in the industry, pioneering a unisex spirit in an age that grows increasingly intolerant towards strict labels.

Into 2021, he reckons the trend will continue to rise because of a curious, style-centric younger generation: “This isn’t going unnoticed by younger customers, which is why there’s been a gradual rise for gender fluid clothing and long may it continue.”

The rise and fall and rise of the suit

The suit isn't dead yet, at least not at the house of McQueen.

While the suit experienced an overwhelming downturn owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in March, the ensemble is never out of fashion. Sweatpants might have transformed the notion of office-dressing in 2020 with unprecedented sales in loungewear and sleepwear categories, but the suit is not going anywhere.

In the spring/summer 2021 collections, designers advocated for more relaxed styles: blazers and trousers with a simple white t-shirt such as Officine Generale. Meanwhile, Ermenegildo Zegna and Dolce & Gabbana pursued 80s power dressing: think double-breasted blazers and breezy trousers that generously accommodate any weight one might have gained in lockdown.

“Suits continue to sell during the pandemic but we have seen a definite shift towards different fabrics and textures,” said Damien Paul, head of menswear at MATCHESFASHION.com.

“Our customer has been buying brighter or softer colours in fabrications such as loose linens, giving a modern take on suiting. It’s definitely not goodbye to the suit yet!”

Irish designers are a force to be reckoned with

Paul Galvin x Dunnes Stores charcoal overcoat - €78.70

While Ireland is known for its incomparable womenswear designers such as Simone Rocha, Richard Malone, and Jonathan Anderson, a coterie of talents flew the flag for men’s fashion in 2020.

From the launch of ilk, a Dundalk-based men’s contemporary line with sustainable kudos, to the emergence of Robyn Lynch, a designer who melds her Irish heritage with a sportswear flair, Ireland has proven itself on the menswear front. Furthermore, people like Rory Parnell-Mooney and Hannah Ennis become the stars to follow as their ascent continues with each collection better than the last.

“I have watched the emergence of a new group of Irish menswear designers with interest over the past 12 months in particular. There is no doubting the real design talent here, especially Robyn Lynch, Rory Parnell Mooney, and Siranee Caulfield-Sriklad at ilk,” said Edmund Shanahan, Irish retail consultant.

Wexford senior football manager, Paul Galvin, continues to deliver exceptional collaborations with Dunnes Stores. Daniel Kearns has taken on the responsibility of designing for Kent & Curwen, Gieves & Hawkes, and Cerruti 1881 this year — three houses steeped in their own distinctive histories. Bryan Conway has given Tiger of Sweden an update, injecting some romance into Scandinavian minimalism.

Of course, Jonathan Anderson has been at the forefront of men’s fashion globally at both JW Anderson and Loewe, churning out collections and collaborations with ferocious talent and fearless gumption. With an emphasis on craft and the emotional impact of fashion, he has placed Ireland firmly on fashion’s stage. Expect more of this in 2021.

Sustainability is more than a trend

One of the impacts of COVID-19 on people’s lives was the case it made for letting go of excess: paring back to the essentials, and the need for clarity. This extended to our wardrobes too — life was awash with wardrobe clearouts, attitudes shifted towards what we spend our money on: unsurprisingly, clothing wasn’t the top of the list anymore. As 2021 nears, our buying habits are called into question. The clothes that deserve a place in our wardrobes are the ones we can hold onto for a long time, whether it’s clothing that provides comfort or joy.

“Sustainability is no longer just a trend but part of the conversation,” said Joe Brunner, “less excess, fewer collections, and becoming more streamlined would be hugely beneficial so I’m hoping to see some of that put into practice in 2021.”

The Irish label, ilk, is one of many celebrating slow fashion: its clothes are as much a mindset as they are wardrobe-friendly. Working with family-run production facilities in Portugal and Japan, the label focuses on building credible products that have a timeless appeal. Even better, an opportunity to support local when Irish craft needs it most.

Co-founder and brand director, Jamie Clarke, said: “Companies have to focus on transparency and being responsible for meeting new prioritisation demands of the fashion consumer. Therefore, the consumer is seeking high quality and long-lasting items due to the sensitivity of the product life-cycle.”

He predicts it will continue into the new year and beyond. Undoubtedly, sustainability is much more than a trend.