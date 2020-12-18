Trend of the Week: Silent Night In

Inspiration:

Do you hear what I hear? Ah, yes. It’s the lesser heard sound of peace and quiet.

After burning the Christmas candle at both ends with a mask and hand sanitiser in tow, now is the time to create a socially-sanctioned distance between you and, well, everyone.

So, don thee now thy favourite loungewear, pour a glass of mulled wine, grab the Selection Box, and lock yourself into the utility room with the Netflix password. No one ever looks there. Your silent night in starts here.

Lead image (above): M&S Collection satin butterfly print pyjama set, M&S, €42

Hums and & Other Stories co-lab slippers, & Other Stories, €65-€75

The Edit:

Curl up in these cosy essentials.

STYLE NOTES:

LIGHTS OUT: Hitting the sheets? Ensure you sleep in heavenly peace with a silk eye mask. Cult fashion brand RIXO crafts consciously beauties from excess silks – each complete with a pouch.

PAD AROUND: New collaboration from Hums and & Other Stories features fun smoking slippers in star, cat and heart embroidery prints. Perfect for hanging out at home.

WRAP UP: As robes go, look to M&S for oh-so-snugly fleece iterations and Yolke for London-designed boudoir prints.

SELF CARE: Bit of a pyjama connoisseur? Upgrade your PM game with feelgood fabrics like organic brushed cotton and skin-so-soft satin in vintage-inspired prints.