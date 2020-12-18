Trend of the Week: Silent Night In

Do you hear what I hear? Ah, yes. It’s the lesser heard sound of peace and quiet.
After burning the Christmas candle at both ends with a mask and hand sanitiser in tow, now is the time to create a socially-sanctioned distance between you and, well, everyone.
So, don thee now thy favourite loungewear, pour a glass of mulled wine, grab the Selection Box, and lock yourself into the utility room with the Netflix password. No one ever looks there. Your silent night in starts here.
M&S Collection satin butterfly print pyjama set, M&S, €42
Hums and & Other Stories co-lab slippers, & Other Stories, €65-€75
Curl up in these cosy essentials.
Lauren classic pyjamas, Arnotts, €122.96
‘Vera’ cotton pyjama set, Rixo, €170.95
‘Austin’ cotton pyjama set, Rixo, €198.95
‘Lydia’ silk eye mask and bag, Rixo, €62.95
M&S Collection unisex family check pyjama set, M&S, €35
Heart print cotton pyjama set, Whistles, was €115; now €86.25
Leopard satin wide-leg pyjama set, New Look, €29.99
Shepherd of Sweden clogs, Whistles, €85
M&S Collection slipper boots, M&S, €27
Rosie fleece long dressing gown, M&S, €57
Yolke floral-print stretch-silk satin robe, The Outnet, was €387; now €232
Hitting the sheets? Ensure you sleep in heavenly peace with a silk eye mask. Cult fashion brand RIXO crafts consciously beauties from excess silks – each complete with a pouch.
New collaboration from Hums and & Other Stories features fun smoking slippers in star, cat and heart embroidery prints. Perfect for hanging out at home.
As robes go, look to M&S for oh-so-snugly fleece iterations and Yolke for London-designed boudoir prints.
Bit of a pyjama connoisseur? Upgrade your PM game with feelgood fabrics like organic brushed cotton and skin-so-soft satin in vintage-inspired prints.