The Weekly Edit: Kid's Club

Once the all important under the tree gifts are checked off the list, it’s time to turn to their outfit for the big day. This year, look to a smart yet casual style for the boys while keeping things on the more traditional side for the little lady.
Zara.A shimmering jumpsuit is a perfect alternative to the seasonal dress, €29.95,
Seasonal dressing is elevated to superhero sartorial status with a stunning velvet green cape, €160, Darcy Bow.
H&M.Let your ballet princess sparkle in a tulle tutu made for twirling, €14.99,
M&S.Fairy tale toy soldiers are brought to life in the most festive of Christmas jumpers, €19,
These chunky desert boots were made for walking and festive fun, €16, Penneys.