The Weekly Edit: Kid's Club

Once the all important under the tree gifts are checked off the list, it’s time to turn to their outfit for the big day. This year, look to a smart yet casual style for the boys while keeping things on the more traditional side for the little lady.

Main Image: Velvet Crush: ‘Tis the season for dressing up in the most lavish of fabrics, ‘Sophie’ dress, €120, ‘Gabrielle Bow’ coat, €160, Darcy Bow.

Bronze Age: A shimmering jumpsuit is a perfect alternative to the seasonal dress, €29.95, Zara.

Check Dress, €58, Kirbee

Keeping Tradition: A traditional red tartan dress gives all the yuletide vibes while never going out of style, €58, Kirbee.

Cape, €160, Darcy Bow

Hit-Girl: Seasonal dressing is elevated to superhero sartorial status with a stunning velvet green cape, €160, Darcy Bow.

2 piece set, €14.99, H&M

En Pointe: Let your ballet princess sparkle in a tulle tutu made for twirling, €14.99, H&M.

Jumper, €19, M&S

The Nutcracker: Fairy tale toy soldiers are brought to life in the most festive of Christmas jumpers, €19, M&S.

Shirt, €76, Ralph Lauren at Littlewoods Ireland

Stay Sharp: A crisp white shirt makes for a simple yet smart festive look, €76, Ralph Lauren at Littlewoods Ireland.

Boots, €16, Penneys

Desert Storm: These chunky desert boots were made for walking and festive fun, €16, Penneys.

Check Trousers, €33, River Island

King Of Scots: The check trouser trend fits seamlessly into any seasonal wardrobe, €35, River Island.

Denim Jacket, €39.99, Mango

American Boy: Keep the little man in your life warm, with a boy-next-door classic shearling denim jacket, €39.99, Mango.