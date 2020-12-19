Weekend Loves: low-key glam clothes, Chanel hair mist and local crafts

Make your home merry and bright with Carolyn Donnelly Eclectic

The Carolyn Donnelly Eclectic range (pictured above) is a great way to add some festive cheer to your surroundings. From robins to deer, pine trees to pets — the range is as festive as it gets. Choose from seasonal bedding designs, velvet cushions, tableware and candles to create a cosy vibe around your home. Embroidered purses, quilted pouches, soaps and printed leather notebooks make for great gifts too. There are even presents for your pooch.

Available nationwide at Dunnes Stores. dunnesstores.com

Christmas Day dressing from H&M

With the year that’s in it we're opting for a mix of comfort and low-key glam this Yuletide. These sequinned mesh trousers from H&M’s Conscious Collection are made from recycled polyester and feature a high waist and gently tapering legs. Wear them with a sweater and some gold jewellery for easy glamour on Christmas Day.

€39.99. hm.com

Love what you give with gifts that are ‘Made Local’

Following the success of Design & Crafts Council Ireland’s #MadeLocal campaign earlier this year, the DCCI is encouraging shoppers to support Irish craft and design this Christmas. Motivating consumers to ‘Love What You Give’, the campaign seeks to support hundreds of craftspeople and retailers nationwide.

Look out for the ‘Made Local’ signs in shops near you to support local brands. Go to dcci.ie for information. ‘Sentinel’ necklace by Ariane Tobin (€155).

Shop Irish on eBay with Pestle & Mortar

Online platform eBay isn’t the first place we think of when it comes to shopping for Irish brands online but there are hundreds of Irish businesses selling on eBay — brands such as Rí na Mara, ANU Earth, Irish Tweed Store, Monaghan Music & Piano Centre and Seed Golf. One of our go-to beauty brands is Pestle & Mortar who also retail through the platform.

Pictured here is the Balance Fine Misting Spritz 30ml (€15), cult favourite Pure Hyaluronic Serum 15ml (€24) and Hydrate Moisturiser 30ml (€30). Find these Pestle & Mortar products and more on ebay.ie

Chanel’s new hair mist — a luxurious stocking filler

The new Essentiel No 5 Hair Mist from Chanel is a luxurious stocking filler this Christmas. The transparent frosted glass bottle contains a delightful formula with the scent of Chanel No 5 and extracts of rose and jasmine to give hair shine and softness. The Hair Mist is part of the Chanel No 5 Holiday Collection which includes body lotion, shower gel, and deodorant for the ultimate perfuming ritual.

Available from Boots, Brown Thomas and Arnotts. €50

Dromoland Castle’s decadent Christmas Afternoon Tea to go

Indulge in the magic of Mrs White’s Christmas Afternoon Tea from Dromoland Castle in the comfort of your own home. This festive treat includes delicate finger sandwiches, such as the roast bronze turkey wrap with sage and onion stuffing and the glazed Limerick ham and Knockanore smoked cheese. Relish Dromoland scones with home-made jams and clotted cream and other delicious seasonal treats. Treat yourself or your loved ones — it’s been a tough year after all.

Available until December 23, subject to availability. €60 based on two people. Call (061) 346 7007 to order for collection or see dromoland.ie for details.

Biker boots for Christmas and beyond from Macro Moreo

The Marco Moreo collection offers Italian flair this season. Known for its great quality leather and statement additions such as studs, tassels and zips, Marco Moreo footwear is both stylish and comfortable. These modern biker boots with stud and buckle detailing are the perfect choice for Christmas and beyond and will instantly update your wardrobe. €245.

For your nearest stockist WhatsApp: 086 855 0566.

Tullamore D.E.W. — a versatile addition to your drinks cabinet

This unique blend of three styles of Irish whiskey is distilled and matured in Ireland and makes for an approachable yet complex drink that combines elements of fruit, spice and sweetness. Serve it straight, over ice, in hot toddies or Irish Coffees — it’s a versatile addition to your drinks cabinet this festive season.

A Tullamore D.E.W. gift set containing a 70cl and two glasses is available at €31 from Dunnes Stores and premium off licences nationwide. tullamoredew.com