Trend of the week: Bigger and better outerwear

Expand your options with one of these closet keepers.
Puffer jacket with detachable collar, Uterqüe, €250

Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 06:00
Annmaire O’Connor

Inspiration:

Should storm naming, horizontal rain and rogue hail showers leave your sartorial aspirations out in the cold, then you better dress for the weather: down, preferably. The puffer coat; once a feather-stuffed fashion outlier now a de fact influencer, has assumed its rightful status amongst the outerwear elite. From amplified XXL iterations to quieter quilted styles; looking the part is a one-and-done deal, even if venturing outdoors seems a feat too far.

Heavy tech oversized puffer coat, Ganni, €445
Heavy tech oversized puffer coat, Ganni, €445

 

THE EDIT:

Shiny full-length puffer coat with faux fur hood, River Island, €147 

River Island, €147
River Island, €147

Water-repellent animal print puffer coat, Zara, €79.95 

Zara, €79.95
Zara, €79.95

Diamond quilted taffeta coat, Tommy Hilfiger, €249 

Tommy Hilfiger, €249
Tommy Hilfiger, €249

Tory Sport hooded quilted shell down coat, Net-a-Porter, €77

Net-a-Porter, €770
Net-a-Porter, €770

Rains convertible quilted padded glossed-shell coat, Net-a-Porter, €720.24 

Net-a-Porter, €720.24
Net-a-Porter, €720.24

Committed water-repellent quilted oversize down anorak, Mango, €199.99 

Mango, €199.99
Mango, €199.99

Quilted anorak with detachable scarf, Mango, €119.99 

Mango, €119.99
Mango, €119.99

STYLE NOTES:

  • TECH-SAVVY: Not a fan of down? Danish brand Rains boasts an innovative approach to puffer quilting with seamless waterproof chambers filled with plant-based insulation.
  • THINK OPTIONS: Look to high street heroes Uterqüe and Mango for modular details like detachable scarves and collars; foldable hoods and adjustable waist laces.
  • MAX IT OUT: High-shine styles and notice-me prints make braving the elements that bit easier.
  • KEEP LOUNGING: 2020’s love affair with tracksuits and chunky trainers makes the perfect pairing for a duvet day out.

