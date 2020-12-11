Trend of the week: Bigger and better outerwear

Inspiration:

Should storm naming, horizontal rain and rogue hail showers leave your sartorial aspirations out in the cold, then you better dress for the weather: down, preferably. The puffer coat; once a feather-stuffed fashion outlier now a de fact influencer, has assumed its rightful status amongst the outerwear elite. From amplified XXL iterations to quieter quilted styles; looking the part is a one-and-done deal, even if venturing outdoors seems a feat too far.

Heavy tech oversized puffer coat, Ganni, €445

THE EDIT:

Shiny full-length puffer coat with faux fur hood, River Island, €147

Water-repellent animal print puffer coat, Zara, €79.95

Diamond quilted taffeta coat, Tommy Hilfiger, €249

Tory Sport hooded quilted shell down coat, Net-a-Porter, €770

Rains convertible quilted padded glossed-shell coat, Net-a-Porter, €720.24

Committed water-repellent quilted oversize down anorak, Mango, €199.99

Quilted anorak with detachable scarf, Mango, €119.99

STYLE NOTES:

TECH-SAVVY: Not a fan of down? Danish brand Rains boasts an innovative approach to puffer quilting with seamless waterproof chambers filled with plant-based insulation.

THINK OPTIONS: Look to high street heroes Uterqüe and Mango for modular details like detachable scarves and collars; foldable hoods and adjustable waist laces.

MAX IT OUT: High-shine styles and notice-me prints make braving the elements that bit easier.

High-shine styles and notice-me prints make braving the elements that bit easier. KEEP LOUNGING: 2020’s love affair with tracksuits and chunky trainers makes the perfect pairing for a duvet day out.