Trend of the week: Bigger and better outerwear

Should storm naming, horizontal rain and rogue hail showers leave your sartorial aspirations out in the cold, then you better dress for the weather: down, preferably. The puffer coat; once a feather-stuffed fashion outlier now a de fact influencer, has assumed its rightful status amongst the outerwear elite. From amplified XXL iterations to quieter quilted styles; looking the part is a one-and-done deal, even if venturing outdoors seems a feat too far.
- Not a fan of down? Danish brand Rains boasts an innovative approach to puffer quilting with seamless waterproof chambers filled with plant-based insulation.
- Look to high street heroes Uterqüe and Mango for modular details like detachable scarves and collars; foldable hoods and adjustable waist laces.
- High-shine styles and notice-me prints make braving the elements that bit easier.
- 2020’s love affair with tracksuits and chunky trainers makes the perfect pairing for a duvet day out.