Weekend Loves: educational toys, teen healthcare and a magic hairbrush!

A creative collaborative calendar inspired by the hedgerows of Cork

In what has become an annual project, Irish Design Shop commission a different artist or illustrator to design a calendar with a theme of their choice.

The illustrator chosen to design their 2021 calendar is Cork artist Mary Callaghan who has designed a series of 12 lino prints inspired by her daily walks observing hedgerow wildflowers throughout the seasons. While the calendar reproductions of the linocuts are in monochrome, the colours of the flowers are represented in the text for each month, penned by Corkman Peter Hourihane.

The calendar measures 30cmx60cm when hung, with each print measuring 30cm x 30cm. The idea is that the prints can be kept and framed as the months pass.

€30. [url= https://irishdesignshop.com/]https://irishdesignshop.com/[/url]

No more tangles or tears with the Magic Hair Brush

This brush will be your best friend on windy days and mean no more tears when detangling children’s hair. With a flexible brush head and super-soft bristles it makes styling both wet and dry hair, and hair extensions, easy.

Comfortable to hold and easy to use when blow drying, it helps detangle knots without damaging your hair. Available in six different colours, it comes with a handy case so it’s protected from damage in your bag.

€24.58. Stockists nationwide and at [url=https:// www.magichairbrush.ie]www.magichairbrush.ie[/url]

Beautiful educational toys for little ones by Lovevery

If you’re expecting a baby this year you might want to check out US company Lovevery, which launched their educational play products onto the European market at the end of last year.

Specialising in stage-based play for babies, their products are a sure way for parents to provide the correct age-appropriate toys for their baby's stage of development.

Design-conscious folk will also like the aesthetics of products such as the Lovevery Play Gym (€155) and Block Set (€100) which are much more Instagram-worthy than your average plastic toys.

[url= http://eu.lovevery.com/]http://eu.lovevery.com/[/url]

The perfect work from home look from Reiss

While getting a first look at what Reiss has in store for Spring Summer 2021 our eyes were drawn to this look which seems perfect as many people continue to work from home in anticipation of what this year will bring work-wise.

Combining style and comfort, we think this look is just perfect for all those Zoom calls. The pocket embellishment of the ‘Tilly’ sweater in cream gives it a sharper look than your average jumper. It is available from January 27th at €195.

The ‘Otis’ trousers in navy are smart yet relaxed and cost €245.

[url= https://www.reiss.com/ie/]https://www.reiss.com/ie/[/url]

Ros Duke’s luxurious new cashmere collection

We love designer Ros Duke’s keen sense of colour and texture and find her knitwear to be some of the most interesting around.

Cosy and warm, this ‘Dolman’ sweater has oversized proportions designed to relax in. Knitted in Dublin with a gently rippling pebble pattern, the shoulder is dropped and sleeves are ribbed and skinny.

An incredibly comfortable piece, this jumper is versatile enough for days out or evenings spent chilling at home.

Dolman Sweater in 'sorbet'. €495. [url= https://www.rosduke.com/]https://www.rosduke.com/[/url]

Boost your teenager’s resilience with Teen Revive by Revive Active

Our teenagers don’t always choose the healthiest options when it comes to preferred dinners or snacks on the way home from school. If you want to give your teen a boost this winter try Teen Revive by Revive Active.

Teen Revive contains 26 active ingredients including 18 vitamins and minerals, prebiotics and probiotics to give them a natural boost while at study, rest or play.

The easy to take powder formula is vegan - simply add it to a drink or yoghurt in the morning. With ingredients that help boost heart health, brain function, bone development and combat fatigue, Teen Active is a little sachet of reassurance when the rest of your child's diet consists of pizza and Cornflakes.

A 20-day box costs €19.95. [url= https://ie.reviveactive.com/]https://ie.reviveactive.com/[/url]