Weekend Loves: sustainable fashion, new wines and yoga accessories

Multifunctional fashion that’s sustainable too

We just love clever design and multifunctional items so the bag/ hat (‘hag’) by Co. Donegal’s IMARA Earth ticks all our boxes.

Made from Irish linen, it is a unisex and functions as both a bucket hat and a bag. Sustainably made in Ireland from locally-sourced materials, this is the ‘Siobhan’ style in sand and blue check fabric (€59.50).

Another clever design is their ‘Bless’ or blouse and dress which is a puff-sleeved bodice with two attachable elements in a blouse and dress length.

IMARA Earth has partnered with the Irish Tree Council so that a tree is planted for every item purchased. [url= https://www.imaraearth.com]https://www.imaraearth.com[/url]

A pretty curious guide to marriage in the time of Jane Austen

With rumours of a BBC return to the much loved Jane Eyre series in 2021, social history buffs may like to get a head start on all things love and marriage with Bantry resident Jenny Dempsey’s self-published 90-page book.

‘The Curious Lady’s Guide to Marriage’ is a beautifully produced, amusing and fascinating guide to love and marriage in the time of Jane Austen.

This follow up to her ‘The Guide to Dinner Parties’ which was all about Cork social life, is filled with curious facts, quirky drawings and gentle humour.

The perfect antidote to dark winter evenings, each book comes with hand-inserted letters, fabric snippets and wild flowers.

€28. [url= www.prettyinterestinghistory.com]www.prettyinterestinghistory.com[/url]

Get organised with Bold Bunny’s family calendar

We all have our fingers crossed that this year will be more normal than 2020. Cue the brilliant new family calendar by Bold Bunny.

This is your ticket to getting organised in 2021 with 850 stickers to remind you of everything from swimming classes to gymnastics, ‘no screen’ days (yeah right!) and special occasions such as weddings and anniversaries.

The limited edition 2021 Bold Bunny Forget-Me-Not calendar costs €25 - a small price to pay for an easier life.

www.boldbunny.ie

New wines to try by Campo Viejo

If you’d like to try some different wines this year then why not look to the new offerings by Campo Viejo?

Their Winemakers’ Blend, which is new to the Irish market, is a vibrant red which unites three Spanish varietals thanks to the commitment of three of Campo Viejo’s female winemakers. The Campo Viejo Albariño (pictured here) is also new to Ireland.

Light and fresh, it is made from 100% Albariño offering Spanish flair in a bright, fresh wine that is straw yellow in colour and fragrant on the nose. Available exclusively in SuperValu nationwide.

Albariño €16. Winemakers Blend €12.25.

Making scents with Cire Trudon at Brown Thomas

Inspired by the elaborate parquet floors at the Chateau de Versailles's famous Hall of Mirrors, where kings and queens once danced, this luxurious scent by one of France’s most celebrated candlemakers radiates a sense of royalty and tradition.

Fresh green leaves entwine with bitter orange, eucalyptus and pine and are warmed with a whisper of incense perfect for enhancing dark January nights.

New and exclusive to Brown Thomas, each candle is hand-made by a team of skilled specialists in Normandy with the glass jars making a real style statement.

Cire Trudon Solis Rex (Gold). 270g. €75. [url= https://www.brownthomas.com/]https://www.brownthomas.com/[/url]

Constellations: Holdereight’s flex appeal

Holdereight makes a range of beautiful yoga accessories that won’t cost the earth. With a focus on good design and sustainable materials you can now be mind and body conscious, and earth conscious, too.

We love their BPA-free reusable stainless steel bottles with their pretty designs as well as their natural biodegradable rubber yoga mats which are designed to be anti-slip making them ideal for yoga, pilates and hot yoga.

Absorbent and supportive, they are also machine washable.

€89. https://www.holdereight.com/