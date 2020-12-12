Weekend Loves: Christmas clothes, the gift of sleep and more

Christmas atmosphere guaranteed with FieldDay

The new Winter Collection by FieldDay is your fast track to a festive atmosphere. This new eco-friendly range by founder Alix Mulholland includes her 'Winter' and 'Fir' scents. The 'Winter' scent is characterised by cinnamon, clove, fruity orange and soft vanilla for that classic Christmas scent, while 'Fir' is a blend of balsam fir, pine and clove reminiscent of a freshly chopped Christmas tree. Prices for scented sachets, candles and diffusers range from €6.95 to €49.95. Stockists include Kilkenny, Meadows & Byrne and Arnotts or shop online at https://fielddayireland.ie/

Delightful Christmas clothes for Little Larks

While Christmas Day will be a little different this year, the tradition of getting dressed up in your best ‘Christmas clothes’ still stands for many. Little Larks is an Irish brand which specialises in hand-smocked dresses and blouses for girls aged 0 to 8. The brand’s designs are available online and from 10 boutiques and department stores nationwide including Brown Thomas. Founded by two mothers, Little Larks combine traditional style with modern comfort in their range of classic children’s clothes. Prices for the dresses range from €60 to €80. https://littlelarksclothing.com/

Turn heads this festive season with a Margaret O’Connor design

Co. Clare milliner Margaret O’Connor is known for her beautiful hats which are handmade with care in her Ennis studio. The designer recently launched her new collection ‘Out, Out’ which has renewed our excitement for headwear whether for going ‘out, out’ or reconnecting with old pals via a Zoom call and a glass of wine. The collection includes a variety of gorgeous hairbands, turbans, berets and ‘crowns’ in a myriad of colours designed to bring joy to the wearer regardless of the absence of race days and big weddings. https://www.margaretoconnor.ie/

Give the gift of sleep with Max Benjamin and White & Green

Two Wicklow companies have teamed up this Christmas to create luxurious gift sets just perfect for dark winter nights. White & Green have created three sleep sets to complement the new Max Benjamin 'Sleep Tight Pillow Mist' which features their signature blend of lavender and chamomile. There are three different gift sets ranging from the ‘Sleep Tight’ which includes the Sleep Tight Pillow Mist, White & Green silk eye mask and a Max Benjamin shea butter Hand Cream (€70) to the ‘Deluxe Gift of Sleep' which includes a White & Green luxury silk pillowcase, silk eye mask and silk hair scrunchie along with the Sleep Tight Pillow Mist (€140). https://maxbenjamin.ie/

Trim the tree with personalised Christmas decorations

It’s not too late to order a personalised decoration from Co. Meath family business Trim the Tree. Whichever names or languages you’d like featured on a decoration, Trim the Tree can help. With a wide range of decorations for everyone from kids to couples, they are cute and affordable. Choose from penguins, snowmen, ice skaters, ‘Baby’s first Christmas’ options and more. €12.95 approx. https://www.trimthetree.ie/

Indulge in the flavours of Christmas with Braw

Braw founder and chocolatier, Anna Coffey Lynch, has created a range of delicious Christmas-inspired chocolate bars inspired by her years spent as pastry chef at some of Ireland’s most prestigious restaurants. The range includes delights such as her Gingerbread Caramel, Mince Pie and Hazelnut & Irish Sea Salt flavoured bars. A great gift for any gourmand and the ideal accompaniment to a classic Christmas movie on the box. A pack of five chocolate bars costs €20. www.braw.ie.

Send a taste of Ireland with Gifts Direct

There won’t be the same numbers of people travelling home this Christmas so a great way to send some Irish cheer is with a hamper from Gifts Direct. Whether it’s Irish classics such as Tayto crisps, Butlers chocolates, Barry’s tea or Bewley’s coffee, these hampers are sure to impart a sense of home and nostalgia. With a huge range of options - from mince pies to champagne, Irish gin to the finest Irish whiskey - send season’s greetings to friends and family at home, in the UK and across Europe. https://www.giftsdirect.com/