How to wear glitter and sparkle for a Christmas unlike any other

We may not be hot trotting it onto the dance floor, as Mariah Carey belts out what she wants for Christmas, but that doesn't mean we have to forgo the glitter of a festive wardrobe. Whether it's dinner with friends or a family gathering, let the sartorial sparkle shine through.

Silver Bells

€55, River Island.

Lean into festive fashion with a shimmering silver metallic midi skirt, €55, River Island.

Smooth As Silk

€70, M&S.

The graceful scarf neck detail adds elegance to a satin shirt made for a winter wonderland, €70, M&S.

Plush Pleasure

€199, Uterqüe.

Indulge in the decadence of the season by showcasing the opulence of a devoré midi dress, €199, Uterqüe.

Let It Shine

€49.95, Zara

If there was ever a more perfect time for sequin trousers, Christmas 2020 is it, €49.95, Zara.

#ieloves: After Dark

€103.29, Oliver Bonas

Take the sophisticated approach to sequins by donning a demure black blazer, €103.29, Oliver Bonas.

Spirit Animals

€145, Ganni

Let your festive wardrobe roar with a leopard print wrap top, €145, Ganni.

Some Like It Hot

€39.99, H&M

Ditch the LBD for the more festive vibes of the little red dress, €39.99, H&M.

Twinkle Toes

€225, Essentiel Antwerp

Leave a sprinkle of glitter as you glide through the yuletide festivities, €225, Essentiel Antwerp.

Light As A Feather

€146.57, Samsoe Samsoe at Arnotts

Sequins and feathers are the seasonal trimmings we all need in our lives – keep it subtle with softer hues, €146.57, Samsøe Samsøe at Arnotts.