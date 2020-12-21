Get the Look: a gold mine of information about gilded makeup looks

Gold is a 2020 makeup trend that’s best indulged in December.

Gilded makeup added glamour to various autumn/winter fashion shows. Tom Ford’s intense smoky-gold eyes looked expensive and Gabriela Hearst’s glittery abstract shapes were pretty. The trend was a major influence on this season’s makeup launches, which include a veritable goldmine.

“It's a return to glamour, that’s what I love,” said MAC Director of Artistry Terry Barber of the eye looks at a trends presentation in September.

“It’s modern in a way that’s very dressed up. There was a lot of talk of the Sixties’ ‘Youthquake’ and Seventies-style, full-on disco backstage. It’s optimistic.”

Golden Eyes

Emphasising your eyes is extremely hot right now, for obvious reasons, and making them up like jewellery is fun. Gold flatters any eye colour but contrasts exceptionally well with blue. A contrasting colour always makes your eye-colour 'pop'.While metallic gold does not feature on a traditional painter’s colour wheel, designers consider warm yellow the non-precious version. This swatch sits between yellow-orange and yellow on the wheel, directly opposing the deeper shades of blue. Charlotte Tilbury’bobbis Colour Chameleon in Champagne Diamonds, €25 at charlottetilbury.com, was specifically developed for blue-eyed girls.

There are lots of wonderful gold shadow palettes. Golden Nights, Dior’s holiday collection, includes a snowflake-detailed edition of their 5 Couleurs Couture Eye Shadow Palette, €63 at Brown Thomas. The complementary colours let you flatter gold with chocolate and peach.

Dior 5 Couleurs Couture Eye Shadow Palette in Golden Snow, €63 at Brown Thomas

Bobbi Brown’s Real Nudes Eye Shadow Palette in Golden Nudes, €38 at bobbi-brown.co.uk is filled with more natural, earthy tones.

Bobbi Brown Real Nudes Eye Shadow Palette in Golden Nudes, €38 at brownthomas.com

Max Factor Smokey Eye Drama Kit in Sumptuous Gold, €13.99 at selected chemists, is a bargain take on a similar shade range.

Glitter eye makeup is fun for looks you plan to photograph but not made to survive a night out, especially as setting sprays tend to dry and irritate this delicate area. Urban Decay Stoned Vibes 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in ‘Reflect,’ €19.50 at Boots, is a gold glitter pencil with both hydrating and waterproofing ingredients.

Urban Decay Stoned Vibes 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Reflect' €19.50 at Boots

You can also cut actual gold foil to your desired shape and apply it to your eyelids (after doing your liner, to avoid having to reapply those inky flicks). Beauty mogul, Pat McGrath, is famous for creating tattoo-like gold leaf looks at fashion week. Results at home can be just as dramatic. Gold leaf paper is relatively inexpensive online (try Amazon or goldleafsupplies.co.uk) and will adhere to skin if you use eye cream as preparation, according to makeup artist, Violette. Use cotton buds throughout the application to keep things hygienic.

Gilded Lips

If you think gold lip colours are rare it is probably because they aren’t distinctive. Most formulas are glazes or shimmers, made to make lips sparkle or to give other colours a shimmery veil. My first gold lip product was definitely a sheer gloss and a gold finish is still more appealing to me than a full-on metallic lip. Opaque shades definitely make more of a statement, however, and Beyoncé, Hailey Baldwin and Rihanna have all given them a shot. Stila’s new Trifecta Metallica Lip Eye & Cheek Stick in Gold, €31.99 at asos.com, is a multipurpose cream-stick that deposits buildable, shimmery colour. The cream includes antioxidant emollients that moisture-protect skin.

Highlights

Choosing a golden highlighter, primer or finishing powder has much in common with shopping for gold jewellery: the wrong shade can look pretty tacky.

Yellow gold highlighter always looks stunning on darker skin tones. You can rock a bright, yellow-gold highlighter like Fenty Beauty’s Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife, €35 at Boots, or MAC Dazzle Highlighter in Dazzle Gold, €28.95, at lookfantastic.com.

With skin that’s as pale as porcelain, it is wise to stick with a light, champagne gold shade or a pearly white with gold reflects. RMS Beauty Luminizer in Magic, €42 at spacenk.com, is sheer but iridescent with a champagne hue, as well as skin-conditioning jojoba and cocoa butter. Glossier Play Nightshine Highlighter Concentrate in Pale Pearl, €19 at glossier.com, has a doe’s foot applicator that makes targeted application a cinch.

If you have medium skin you can wear warm or antique golds like Illamasqua’s Beyond Liquid Highlighter in OMG, €29.99 at littlewoodsireland.com, without looking drained. A new honey-gold shade of the wildly popular Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, €42.30 at Brown Thomas, gives this kind of complexion subtle radiance with a matte finish. This is ideal for flash photography. Unsurprisingly, flashback can be an issue when you work this trend. It’s a small price to pay for looking good as gold.