Product watch: Stocking filler beauty buys that work

Beauty bits seem an obvious choice when you’re shopping for the women in your life but the final selections are hard. Skincare is very personal and makeup is so subjective it's liable to be regifted. I tend to stick to accessories, fresh fragrances and classic nail colours. This season’s launches make especially pretty Secret Santa gifts and stocking fillers.

Kit in a Clutch

Shops are filled with cosmetic gift-sets this time of year, we’re totally spoilt for choice but it is hard to resist a brush kit that comes with an evening bag. Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Mini Brush Set has an emerald-green velvet clutch with rose-gold trimmings and a satiny interior. The soft brushes inside are perfect for touch-ups to the eyes, lips and cheeks. A bag you can fit in the pocket of your winter coat is always a plus, even with the restricted house-partying that will be happening this season.

The Best of Brushes

The world’s best makeup brushes are made in Japan. Chikuhodo, a third-generation family brush makers, is particularly popular with Western makeup artists and their home city of Kumano is itself known as a brush hub. A-list makeup artists, Gucci Westman and Pat McGrath MBE, both source tools for their respective brands from artisans there. Ochi, Koyudo and Fude are three other big names locally. Shiseido partners with Ochi on a collection that make wonderful stocking fillers.

Shiseido Daiyo Fude Face Duo, €63.94 at arnotts.ie

The Tokyo-based brand offers handmade, densely packed brushes, any of which the budding artists in your life will love. I especially like the Daiyo Fude Face Duo, €63.94 at arnotts.ie, which has a diamond-shaped head of red synthetic bristles on one end and a rounded gel blender on the other end. The gel blender is designed to emulate fingertips and creates a natural finish. Both ends can be used with any kind of foundation for seamless blending.

Haute Notes

Perfume compositions are described through notes (crisp top-notes, the robust heart note, etc.), so often that it’s hard to believe Valentino’s Voce Viva, from €66 for 30ml at boots.ie, is the first to relate an eau de parfum to the notes in our voices. The use of the word 'note' to describe the order in which fragrance ingredients become detectable (from first top-note to last base-note), is a marketing and media thing. Perfumers only do it when speaking to journalists or the public — their process is more scientific. I was not surprised, then, to read that the idea for Voce Viva came from a conversation between Valentino couturier, Pierpaulo Piccoli, and beauty manager, Garance Dalaye, rather than the perfume’s designers. “Let Voce Viva move you, like the voice of a loved one,” said Ms Delaye in the press book.

Valentino Voce Viva, from €66 for 30ml at boots.ie

Of course, we all know the measure of a perfume is not what the brand says but whether you and everyone in your home agree it smells nice. Voce Viva is a woody, floral musk that should have broad appeal as a gift. A bergamot and mandarin opener dries down to an orange blossom and gardenia heart and a light, mossy base. Perhaps I’ve been indoors for too long but it reminds me of shopping for clothes in physical stores, it’s sunny yet unobtrusive. The cubic bottle is very cool, its facets echo Valentino’s signature pyramid studs, which also decorate the cap.

Keeping it Green

Most cleansing wipes are not recyclable or compostable and end up contributing to landfills or being flushed and ending up in the ocean. The Skin Nerd’s reusable Cleanse Off Mitt, €6.50, is a great gift any time and currently available in Christmassy evergreen. The cleansing accessory quickly removes all makeup— including mascara— without irritation or residue. It doesn’t need an additional cleanser (though you can use it with your favourites), just add water, gently wipe the mitt across your face ad makeup will disappear. Not only is the reusable Cleanse Off Mitt kinder to the skin than wipes or scrubs, it is also friendlier to the planet.

A Little Polish

Nail polish is the perfect present for the lady who buys you a gift when you didn’t realise you were that close. I suggest keeping nudes, pinks or reds in you gift-wrapping drawer for this purpose. Your best friend deserves something a little special.

Chanel Long Wear Nail Colour in 773 Chaîne D’Or €25 at brownthomas.com

Chanel Le Vernis Long-Wear Polish in 773 Chaîne D’Or, €25 at Brown Thomas, from the brand’s Christmas collection, is a gorgeous antique gold that resists chips. Essie’s Ballet Slippers Nail Colour, €9.99 at boots.ie, is a classic neutral that never goes to waste. CND’s holiday colour collection, €14.95 each, includes a collection of deep reds to flatter every skin tone.