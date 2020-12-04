Trend of the Week: Keep your style in check

When it comes to modern classics, take the square root.
Trend of the Week: Keep your style in check

A model walks the runway during the Stella McCartney as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 02, 2020 in Paris, France. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Fri, 04 Dec, 2020 - 06:00
Annmaire O’Connor

INSPIRATION:

Checks are perennial shapeshifters, constantly reimagined in unconventional shapes and notice-me hues. Add to this a reputation for clean lines and geometric rigour; not to mention one heck of a pedigree, and its stylish largesse is of small wonder.

Checked boiled wool duster coat, La DoubleJ, €1,095
Checked boiled wool duster coat, La DoubleJ, €1,095

Above: Check boiled wool duster coat, La DoubleJ, €1,095 

THE EDIT:

Check these wardrobe winners off your shopping list.

Zalando, was €290, now €221
Zalando, was €290, now €221

Diesel ‘D-Niavy’ check dress, Zalando, was €290; now €221 

Zara, €59.95
Zara, €59.95

Check shirt jacket, Zara, €59.95 

Zalando, €649
Zalando, €649

Henrik Vibskov classic check coat, Zalando, €649 

Net-a-Porter, €810
Net-a-Porter, €810

Rowen Rose lace-trimmed check wool-bouclé midi skirt, Net-a-Porter, €810 

Net-a-Porter, €550
Net-a-Porter, €550

Dries Van Noten ‘Pillow’ small tartan wool-blend flannel tote, Net-a-Porter, €550 

New Look, €74.99
New Look, €74.99

Houndstooth check coat, New Look, €74.99 

Tommy Hilfiger, €349
Tommy Hilfiger, €349

‘Icon’ zipper check cape sweater, Tommy Hilfiger, €349 

The Outnet, were €1,138_ now €569
The Outnet, were €1,138_ now €569

Khaite ‘Bernadette’ check wool wide-leg trousers, The Outnet, were €1,138; now €569 

Uterque, €59
Uterque, €59

Check cap, Uterqüe, €59 

Zara, €89.95
Zara, €89.95

Check overcoat, Zara, €89.95 

STYLE NOTES:

SPLIT THE DIFFERENCE: Make an impact with a check co-ordinating set (think Stella McCartney’s matching sweater and skirt) or divide and conquer by mixing and matching with your favourite wardrobe staples.

DESIGNER HOMAGE: Layer a lace slip beneath a check pencil skirt like Dries Van Noten. Add tractor-sole knee boots and a cashmere roll neck.

SUDDEN IMPACT: Take the ‘one and done’ approach with a brightly coloured check coat. Layer over jeans and sneakers or this season’s star player – the sweater dress.

HERITAGE VIBES: Looking for longevity? Adopt a traditional approach with a subtle Prince of Wales or a classic tartan print.

Read More

Smart-casual pieces for fail-safe festive fashion for men

More in this section

Working as a Hairdresser during COVID-19 Means You Have to Be Creative Cork hairdressers 'almost fully booked out until Christmas Eve for colour'
Kate Moss stuns in new Vogue cover Kate Moss stuns in new Vogue cover
Trend of the Week: Christmas jumpers Trend of the Week: Christmas jumpers
BOSS Womenswear & Menswear - Runway - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week

Smart-casual pieces for fail-safe festive fashion for men

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices