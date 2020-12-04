Trend of the Week: Keep your style in check

INSPIRATION:

Checks are perennial shapeshifters, constantly reimagined in unconventional shapes and notice-me hues. Add to this a reputation for clean lines and geometric rigour; not to mention one heck of a pedigree, and its stylish largesse is of small wonder.

Above: Check boiled wool duster coat, La DoubleJ, €1,095

THE EDIT:

Check these wardrobe winners off your shopping list.

Diesel ‘D-Niavy’ check dress, Zalando, was €290; now €221

Check shirt jacket, Zara, €59.95

Henrik Vibskov classic check coat, Zalando, €649

Rowen Rose lace-trimmed check wool-bouclé midi skirt, Net-a-Porter, €810

Dries Van Noten ‘Pillow’ small tartan wool-blend flannel tote, Net-a-Porter, €550

Houndstooth check coat, New Look, €74.99

‘Icon’ zipper check cape sweater, Tommy Hilfiger, €349

Khaite ‘Bernadette’ check wool wide-leg trousers, The Outnet, were €1,138; now €569

Check cap, Uterqüe, €59

Check overcoat, Zara, €89.95

STYLE NOTES:

SPLIT THE DIFFERENCE: Make an impact with a check co-ordinating set (think Stella McCartney’s matching sweater and skirt) or divide and conquer by mixing and matching with your favourite wardrobe staples.

DESIGNER HOMAGE: Layer a lace slip beneath a check pencil skirt like Dries Van Noten. Add tractor-sole knee boots and a cashmere roll neck.

SUDDEN IMPACT: Take the ‘one and done’ approach with a brightly coloured check coat. Layer over jeans and sneakers or this season’s star player – the sweater dress.

HERITAGE VIBES: Looking for longevity? Adopt a traditional approach with a subtle Prince of Wales or a classic tartan print.