Chunky knits and tailored trousers -sharp smart-casual threads for stylish men this season

As the roadmap for festive gatherings, appear to be as uncertain as the rest of 2020, curating your yuletide wardrobe can be a bit of a conundrum.

However, look to the smart-casual trend that has dominated the runways.

Take a no-fuss approach to styling streamlined trousers with cosy knits for a fail-safe festive look.

Who’s The Boss? (above): As seen on the BOSS runway, chunky knits and tailored trousers are all the sartorial ingredients needed this festive season.

Shirt Navy, €78.70, Farah Vintage at Arnotts Navy Seal: Be the captain of your style story with a classic navy shirt, €78.70, Farah Vintage at Arnotts.

Cable Knit Cardigan, €35, Oxendales #ieloves - Cable Guy: Forget the granddad jokes and embrace the season’s must-have knit, €35, Oxendales.

Jeans, €120, Levi's 512 at Littlewoods Ireland Cult Classic: Opt for a legendary denim for an iconic look, €120, Levi’s 120 at Littlewoods Ireland.

Turtleneck, €15.95, Zara Grey Area: Channel your inner 007 with a Sean Connery inspired roll-neck – match with a blazer to complete the look, €15.95, Zara.

Sweater, €59.99, Mango In Stitches: Stay cosy during festive walks in easy-to-wear muted tones, €59.99, Mango.

Parka Jacket, €195, Cos Parka Life: A ‘90s Britpop favourite, the parka jacket, is given a contemporary twist, €195, Cos.

Velvet Trousers, €27.99, H&M Velvet Touch: Bring old school glamour to your Christmas drinks with luxurious velvet, €27.99, H&M.

Chelsea Boots, €65, River Island Chelsea Lately: Step into the festive season with a classic Chelsea boot, €65, River Island.