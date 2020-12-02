Chunky knits and tailored trousers -sharp smart-casual threads for stylish men this season

As the roadmap for festive gatherings, appear to be as uncertain as the rest of 2020, curating your yuletide wardrobe can be a bit of a conundrum.
However, look to the smart-casual trend that has dominated the runways.
Take a no-fuss approach to styling streamlined trousers with cosy knits for a fail-safe festive look.
As seen on the BOSS runway, chunky knits and tailored trousers are all the sartorial ingredients needed this festive season.
Levi’s 120 at Littlewoods Ireland.Opt for a legendary denim for an iconic look, €120,