All I want for Christmas is a dye job — but many hairdressers are fully booked

Shops, gyms and some restaurants are reopening from today, but many people will be more relieved to walk through their local salon's doors to get their hair in order in time for Christmas. With just 24 days for hairdressers around the country to colour and coiffe the masses, appointments for many treatments are like gold dust.

Santa hats and reindeer hairbands might become the norm around the Christmas tree and the table as many salons in Cork have already warned that those inches-long roots might not be sorted until after December 25th.

“All I want for Christmas is a root touch-up,” you might croon down the phone, but between high demand and strict distancing measures, your hair guru won’t be able to grant every Christmas wish this year.

“We are almost fully booked out until Christmas Eve for colour,” warns Picasso hairdressers on Liberty Street. At the time of writing, there were only two spaces left for colour before Santa arrives, with more appointments available before the New Year.

Santa won't mind if your hair is less than perfect this Christmas. Picture: PA Photo/iStock

Over on Half Moon Street, Kopper Hair salon also has very few colour appointments left - or general appointments for cuts and other treatments.

“Limited availability between here and Christmas,” they say, echoing similar messages from D’Arcy’s on Paul Street, who say “appointments are filling up fast for next month” and from Carbon on South Mall who “have very limited appointments.”

Ikon Hair on nearby Marlboro Street has received a huge number of appointment requests.

“Myself and the team have been working really hard, replying to everybody who contacted us for hair appointments either through the waiting list or on our social media platforms. We are delighted to say the requests are still coming in,” says salon director Valerie.

The team at Amy Michelle Hairdressing on high Street describe the coming weeks as an “overwhelming period” and urge customers trying to make an appointment to be patient.

We will be incredibly busy returning after yet another lockdown and the Christmas period on top of that.

“Phones may be busy, leave a voicemail and we will get back to you, emails and social media will also be responded too once we have the chance.

“Do not under any circumstance take it out on us. We understand it’s Christmas and everyone wants to look good but we are working our arses off to try to get everyone seen, we'll do our best,” they say.

Things are most straightforward for gents looking for the standard short back and sides or similar.

Bladez Barbers in the city centre and Blackpool is offering an online booking system for cuts, which shows plenty of slots for customers before Christmas. Similarly, the Asylum Barbershop on Parliament Street has plenty of appointments for cuts in time for Christmas Day through its online booking system too.

Good news for those wanting a trim, not so great for anyone with a high maintenance dye job in need of some professional TLC. Perhaps a balayage for 2021?