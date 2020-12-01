Kate Moss stuns in new Vogue cover

No one can argue that 2020 has been a year of immense uncertainty. Going into the New Year, we’re all looking to get back to basics and take comfort in what we know. So, it was no surprise when the latest cover of British Vogue was revealed today.

The lucky woman to grace the first issue of 2021? None other than Kate Moss of course. The 46-year-old radiates from the January cover of the iconic fashion magazine, which she has now graced 45 times in total since shooting her first cover in 1993.

When the Londoner started modeling as a teenager, many around her knew she would make it in the industry. Corinne Day grew up with Moss and ended up photographing her first Vogue cover, shot when she was just 19 years old.

Kate Moss's first British Vogue cover in March 1993.

“On the one hand, she was very sweet – and she could make a good picture out of anything,” Day would later tell Vogue. “But on the other, if she didn’t get her way, she’d lock herself in the bathroom! I felt this cover just spoke to a whole generation, and it defined London style.”

28 years on and the mother-of-one is now one of the most recognisable faces in the industry, having worked with every high-end brand from Chanel and Gucci to Versace and Alexander Wang.

In 2007 she was named one of Time magazine’s most influential people, in 2012 she was named as one of Forbes's top-earning models with earnings of over $9.2 million for that year alone, and in 2013 she received an award for her contribution to fashion at the British Fashion Awards.

On top of her modeling work, Moss has also designed collections for Topshop, Longchamp and for her own clothing range, performed at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games, collected an award on behalf of David Bowie and appeared in music videos for Oasis, Elton John, Johnny Cash, and Paul McCartney.

She’s been the subject of portraits (one of which sold for £3.93 million), books, documentaries, and even an 18-carat gold statue for the British Museum.

Moss's 2021 cover is aptly titled 'Better Than Ever'.

And as her latest cover shows, she, of course, has still got it. In one version, Moss even seems to be bringing the 90s back with an all-black, beret-envy-inducing, ensemble.

As editor-and-chief Edward Enninful wrote for the issue, “If 2020 has taught us something of what we can expect from 2021, it is that it will be unpredictable. But I can say this much with certainty – there will always be Kate Moss.”