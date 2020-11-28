Experts reveal our make up wish lists this festive season

CHARLOTTE TILBURY

“I think people will spend MORE time on their beauty routines now, especially when it comes to skincare.

“Since I started my brand in 2013 with the launch of my iconic Magic Cream moisturiser, I’ve always talked about the importance of skincare and over the last few months it has become even more important. We all need our skincare routines to help us carve out the time for a moment of wellbeing and calm.

“I’ve created a magic, research-powered skincare wardrobe full of soothing, comforting formulas that are potent and powerful but still suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

“I want each of my supercharged skincare products to feel like a comfort blanket for your complexion, like my award-winning Magic Serum Crystal Elixir.

“My make up routine hasn’t changed at all over the last few months, I still put on makeup every day, it makes me FEEL GOOD!! If you look good, you feel good and the world responds to you in a powerful, positive way. I’ve been wearing my Instant Eye Palette in Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise. This palette is SO versatile, there’s 12 new jewel-inspired, universally flattering shades that suit everyone.

“And always finish every eye look with my new Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! mascara – already award-winning, this mascara will give you the lashes of your dreams – the glossiest, strongest-looking, separated, voluminous, most beautiful lashes and a 24-hour vertical lift effect with just one coat.

“This year I’ve come to really appreciate the importance of finding moments of calm and the impact of rituals and self-care – I’ve been spending A LOT of time on my skincare routines because I am a firm believer that skincare is self-care and self-love.

“I’ve spent so much time at home with the family and although it can be incredibly challenging to juggle whilst running a company, we’ve had some hilarious cameos on video calls with my boys popping up in the background, it’s brought all of us – both my family and my amazing dream team – so much closer together and I wouldn’t change that.”

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Cream 50ml €90

“I am the Magical Gifting Fairy who makes everyone’s beauty dreams come true at Christmas and to solve all of your gifting worries, you need to visit my one stop Holiday Beauty Secrets Gift Shop. It’s full of makeup magic and supercharged skincare secrets. My top Christmas stocking buy, that everyone, at every age, everywhere wants to find in their stocking is my award-winning, iconic, skin cushioning Magic Cream moisturiser, it is my beauty secret to magic skin.”

CHANEL

Makeup Artist Zoe Taylor:

“I am seeing a LOT more eye looks for day-to-day, as that’s what is on show most when you’re taking a face covering on and off. Try a smoked out eye in the daytime – it’s gorgeous.

“A divine red lip with a wash of gold over the lid is definitely going to be my go-to holiday makeup. CHANEL Exclusive Creation Rouge Allure 127 Rouge D’Or is the perfect red and suits everyone. It even has a tiny bit of festive sparkle. Don’t forget to prep your lips with Tinker Taylor Lip Kit because you need to make sure your lips are in top condition for your lipstick to stay put. It is a 3 step system: Lip Scrub to buff off any dry skin, followed by Lip Oil for a hit of hydration, and finally Lip balm to nourish the delicate skin on the lips. For the wash of gold, the CHANEL Exclusive Creation Ombre Premiere Poudre in Or Antique on the lids is perfect.”

Les Chaines de CHANEL

“I would always recommend something that isn’t skin tone-dependent, like an eye shadow or lipstick. Bases tend to be tricky to match without the recipient being there. I love the Illuminating Blush Powder, from the CHANEL Holiday Makeup Collection, Les Chaînes de CHANEL.”

AYU COMES OF AGE

Irish make up label AYU has become one 2020’s beauty talking points. The woman behind the brand, Suzie O’Neill, gives her take on festive looks

Cosmetics company AYU has seen an increase in customers looking for colour and sparkle as we get ever-nearer to the festive season.

The Irish brand set up by makeup artist Suzie O’Neill, who says while Covid-19 challenged the beauty industry to adapt to meet customers’ needs, AYU was already comfortable in an online market.

“We were a completely online company anyway before Covid-19 changed things so we were well-placed to adapt,” Suzie says. However, they might be one of the few companies to open a physical shop at this time, with a pop-up AYU opening in Kildare in a few days.

“We’re opening a pop-up in Kildare Village just before Christmas. It opens on December 2 and will be open until Christmas Eve. I’m very excited about it.” Suzie is keen to meet her customers ‘offline’ for the first time, but she has been quite active in their lives on social media in the past few months in particular. Suzie has used her own Instagram account to teach her customers how to try different techniques and trends while at home, and she says she has seen people wanting to go back to basics in what they try and what they buy.

“We’ve seen that people are really going back to the basics of makeup. There’s more focus on good foundations and concealers,” she says.

Masks too have changed the face of the beauty industry. Suzie says people are investing more in eye makeup since the pandemic began.

“People are buying more in mascara because we’re all wearing masks so there’s more of a focus on the eyes and emphasising those.” It makes sense. Makeup has always been a mood-booster and this is a time in which we could all do with a lift.

Suzie agrees: “I’ve noticed it myself. If I get dressed up and put on a bit of makeup, even just a bit of concealer or mascara, it changes my mood and makes me feel better.” Based on what people are buying, there will be a lot of festive cheer in our homes this Christmas.

“This Christmas people really want to go all out on the glamour. From sparkly eye makeup to dramatic lipsticks. People want that bit of normality again, even if we can’t go anywhere like a pub or a party.” While we’re drawing more attention to our eyes when out and about and wearing masks, Suzie says our at-home Christmases will be all about that lockdown lippie. She says AYU has some great lip kits that would be an ideal gift for many beauty lovers.

“Our lip kits are a very popular gift choice for many people this year and they’re actually part of our Christmas set which is really good value. It includes the Lip Kit with sharpener, a cosmetic bag, a mascara and a kohl pencil. It’s a great stocking filler.”

Suzie’s top stocking fillers from AYU:

AYU Christmas Packs. Photo: Michael Donnelly.

The AYU Christmas Sets include the Lip Kit (rrp €32.50) with sharpener, a cosmetic bag, a mascara and a Kohl pencil.

Chloe’s Bright Eyes and Lips Set (€67.50): Looking for a subtle lip look? The pink based Chloe Kit, named after Suzie’s daughter, also includes a long-lasting, matte finish pink lipstick along with a delicate pink gloss that contains a hint of shimmer to flatter all skin tones and give a fuller lip effect.

Sara’s Bright Eyes and Lips Set (€67.50): Go bold with the statement red Sara lip. The red-based Sara Kit, named so after Sara Blakely who has long been an inspiration to Suzie, includes the Chloe liner, a moisturising, highly pigmented red lipstick with a high shine gloss that blends evenly to plump and polish.