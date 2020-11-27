Trend of the Week: Christmas jumpers

Get the cheese board ready, these are the cheesiest jumpers around this Christmas
Trend of the Week: Christmas jumpers

‘Rudolph the Ryan Deer’, Funky Christmas Jumpers, €39.99

Fri, 27 Nov, 2020 - 06:00
Annmaire O’Connor

Inspiration:

It’s said that in times of economic downturn, people take solace in laughter and nostalgia. With COVID-19 giving The Grinch a run for his money; it’s no surprise that the Christmas jumper (and its t-shirt siblings) will experience a well-deserved spike. From David Attenborough cosplay to traditional mince pies and Ryan Tubridy-inspired reindeer styles, the choice is yours. Find your cracker and lay it on thick. We’ve all earned a bit of cheer!

'Santa Baby' t-shirt, All Things Fiona Lily, €18
'Santa Baby' t-shirt, All Things Fiona Lily, €18

THE EDIT:

Wear the yuletide with pride in one of these tees and geansaís.

‘Attenbrrr’ David Attenborough knitted Christmas jumper

Not Just Clothing, €38.78 

Not Just Clothing, €38.78
Not Just Clothing, €38.78

Oversized Fair Isle Alpaca-blend sweater

Net-a-Porter, €690 

Net-a-Porter, €690
Net-a-Porter, €690

Holiday sweater

Monki, €30 

Monki, €30
Monki, €30

Black sequin flamingo lights Christmas jumper

New Look, was €29.99; now €22.49 

New Look, was €29.99, now €22.49
New Look, was €29.99, now €22.49

Christmas pudding bobble jumper

New Look, €29.99 

New Look, €29.99
New Look, €29.99

Monki oversized Fair Isle Alpaca-blend sweater

Zalando, €19.65 

Zalando, €19.65
Zalando, €19.65

COVID Rudolph t-shirt

Funky Christmas Jumpers, €24.99 

Funky Christmas Jumpers, €24.99
Funky Christmas Jumpers, €24.99

STYLE NOTES:

Wear with….

  • cashmere joggers and maximalist earrings.
  • oversized and half-tuck into leather trousers.
  • jeans, hiking boots and a quilted coat.
  • a tulle skirt and ankle boots.

Read More

Trend of the Week: practical fashion and fancy wellies rule the runways, weather permitting

More in this section

One sleep to go! Pyjamas to buy online in time for the Late Late Toy Show One sleep to go! Pyjamas to buy online in time for the Late Late Toy Show
FASHION-ITALY-WOMEN-PRADA Trend of the Week: practical fashion and fancy wellies rule the runways, weather permitting
Mink with Wet Fur Mink and you'll miss it: From eyelashes to moisturiser, you might be already using mink 
Street Style - New York Fashion Week September 2019 - Day 5

Forget fast fashion: Choose investment pieces you'll wear forever

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices