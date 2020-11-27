Trend of the Week: Christmas jumpers

Inspiration:

It’s said that in times of economic downturn, people take solace in laughter and nostalgia. With COVID-19 giving The Grinch a run for his money; it’s no surprise that the Christmas jumper (and its t-shirt siblings) will experience a well-deserved spike. From David Attenborough cosplay to traditional mince pies and Ryan Tubridy-inspired reindeer styles, the choice is yours. Find your cracker and lay it on thick. We’ve all earned a bit of cheer!

'Santa Baby' t-shirt, All Things Fiona Lily, €18

THE EDIT:

Wear the yuletide with pride in one of these tees and geansaís.

‘Attenbrrr’ David Attenborough knitted Christmas jumper

Not Just Clothing, €38.78

Oversized Fair Isle Alpaca-blend sweater

Net-a-Porter, €690

Holiday sweater

Monki, €30

Black sequin flamingo lights Christmas jumper

New Look, was €29.99; now €22.49

Christmas pudding bobble jumper

New Look, €29.99

Monki oversized Fair Isle Alpaca-blend sweater

Zalando, €19.65

COVID Rudolph t-shirt

Funky Christmas Jumpers, €24.99

STYLE NOTES:

