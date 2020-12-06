Menswear with Paul McLauchlan: The ultimate gift guide for men

While Christmas might not look the same in 2020, the festive spirit is no less appealing. We have compiled a list of the best gifts for him this Christmas.

Canada Goose ‘Armstrong’ jacket - €695 at Canada Goose

Canada Goose 'Armstrong' Hoody

In the arena of technical winter clothes, Canada Goose is an industry goliath. The ‘Armstrong’ style in red is a functional option that would adapt to any gentleman’s lifestyle and it's suitable for temperatures between 0℃ and -15℃. With a hefty price tag, the down-filled jacket is a luxurious, winning option for Christmas.

Patagonia Retro Fleece Jacket - €200 at Brown Thomas

Patagonia fleece jacket

Patagonia exists where outdoor pursuits and the style-conscious intersect. Their navy fleece jacket is made from wind-blocking recycled polyester fleece which contrasts with the nylon chest pocket. A thoughtful gift that provides a clothing option that requires very little thought to simply throw on over jeans or chinos.

Tekla flannel pyjamas - €288 at teklafabrics.com

Tekla, founded by Charlie Hedin, embeds comfort and luxury in the core of its sleepwear range. Their latest unisex pyjamas fit like standard men’s sizing and come in a minimal palette of lucid black, grape, yellow, and creamy white. The sophisticated shape is formal enough for Zoom yet perfect for bed.

Tom Wood sterling silver chain ring - €223 at Browns Fashion

Tom Wood sterling silver chain ring

With jewellery for men on the rise once again, no doubt thanks to the likes of Harry Styles and brands such as Gucci, Tom Wood’s sterling silver chain ring is one to set your sights on. It features an oxidised finish to achieve a vintage aesthetic and masculine air, and handset black spinel stones.

FITBIT Versa 3 - €229.95 at Brown Thomas

Fitbit Versa 3

The only thing this FITBIT can’t do is physically combat the January Blues. However, with its multifunction design — an in-built GPS, call-taking capabilities, text and app notifications real-time pace and distance measures, and weather updates — this watch will not only tell the time but offer you ample ideas for how to spend it.

Happy Plugs Air 1 Plus earphones - €100 at Brown Thomas

Happy Plugs Air 1 Plus earphones

Small as they might be, these wireless earphones are mighty with active noise cancelling and a lengthy battery life. Like the FITBIT, these are perfect for those looking to dip into a fitness regime as the new year dawns, or for music fanatics in general.

Byredo Tobacco Mandarin - €245

The latest from Byredo is a soothing and rich answer to one’s fragrance needs with wintery top notes of mandarin and coriander, enriched with creamy leather, tobacco, frankincense, oud and sandalwood.

Chanel Bleu de Chanel Parfum 50ml - €90.50 at Brown Thomas

With woody aromatic, citrus accords and layers of spice, under the tree, Chanel’s unparalleled fragrance is sure to delight long after it's unwrapped. Based on the concept of confidence and masculinity, the fragrance conveys rich elegance.

Aesop Shaving Kit - €215

Aesop Complete Shaving Care

This four-piece set transforms the mundane shaving experience into something luxurious with a double-edge razor (with 10 accompanying stainless steel blades) and shaving brush — and Moroccan Neroli shaving serum for a calming, softening close-shave and post-shave lotion.

Cave Things t-shirt - €40

From Nick Cave, a new label of novelty items that would make the ideal stocking fillers. Notebooks, pencils, t-shirts and more — fans of the musician are sure to delight in the gifting of one of these items.

The MR PORTER Guide to A Better Day - €35

Mr Porter circular knit brushed beanie

The promise of 2021 as a better year is perhaps one of the most alluring concepts. However, as this year has illustrated, you cannot take anything for granted. MR PORTER’s Guide to A Better Day book compiles recommendations from the world’s creative, business and academic elites —from actor John Hamm to a philosophy professor at Oxford. That’s one way to safeguard 2021.