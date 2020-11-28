Fashion celebrating the goddess in every woman, every day

Amidst the hand-flocked wallpapers and hardwood flooring in the Museum of Literature Ireland, a diverse group of Irish women posture regally in elegant, silk taffeta and smocked tulle creations inscribed with delicate hand-embroidered or printed symbols and details. The women are wearing custom-made designs from ‘Sister / Mother / Goddess’, the latest collection by Irish fashion designer Natalie B Coleman.

In Coleman’s eyes, these women are goddesses. When we call a few weeks after the shoot she is emphatic about the role these women play not only in their chosen field but on a human level. They include gallerist, Rachel Thomas; businesswoman, Andrea Horan; musician, Tolü

Makay; wellness gurus — mother and sisters, Suzanne, Rachel and Kate Gaffey; former assistant to a government minister, Eta Connolly; doula, Lorna Coleman; and actress Jeanne Nicole Ní Áinle. Words such as ‘truthful’, ‘intelligent’, ‘kind’, and ‘gorgeous’ repeatedly come up.

Singer Tolu Makay embodies Celtic goddess Airmid in a red silk taffeta gown from the Natalie B Coleman Collection 2020

The clothes are designed with each body in mind, accentuating the beauty of the wearer with sinuous lines. The proportions purposefully push away from the wearer’s form to avoid trussing them up to the point of discomfort. The embroideries and symbols: orchids, bodies with legs in a childbirthing position, blood red — reflect the lives of each woman.

Sinead O'Connor, in Coleman's words, is a modern-day Irish goddess

This kind of fashion is hopeful and honourable: the dresses elevate the person who embodies them. The women inhabiting these clothes are, for the most part, seldom in the position of models. Coleman is instinctively drawn to these types, using a diverse selection of women outside of the fashion industry as vessels for her enchanting designs.

“I wanted women to be able to look at this collection and see themselves represented — Irish women of all ages, sizes, backgrounds looking beautiful,” said Coleman, who is from Monaghan but currently lives in Dublin.

“You don’t have to fit in or conform to any standards. It’s about celebrating the goddess in every woman, everyday.”

You will find Rachael Thomas, head of exhibitions at the Irish Museum of Modern Art, as the embodiment of Athena, the goddess of wisdom and crafts. Thomas stands proud in a white silk taffeta dress hand-embroidered with a beaded depiction of Sinéad O’Connor — a cultural hero in Coleman’s eyes.

Rachael Thomas in a white silk taffeta dress hand-embroidered with a beaded depiction of Sinéad O’Connor

You will find Andrea Horan poised and elegant in a white silk crepe gown. There were weeks spent hand-embroidering a medieval sketch of women wrapped around each other and the neck of the dress is etched with the word ‘Goddess'. Horan, the founder of Dublin nail salon, Tropical Popical, is posing as Aphrodite.

Andrea Horan's dress features hand-embroidery of abstracted female bodies

“I adore everything Natalie does,” said Horan, “the narrative of women’s rights and issues is always there, she celebrates the different things that make up who women are.”

You will find Tolü Makay draped in 17 metres of ruby red silk taffeta, sweeping across the ground as she glides into the room, enchanting the viewer as a representation of Airmid, the goddess of healing in Celtic mythology. Makay, who admits she’s quite shy, embraced her transformation into a goddess.

“It made me feel seen,” said Makay. "Red is a symbol of courage and power, and the dress was big so it gave me freedom too. It was so nice to be on set with all of these women getting dolled up, embodying the role of a goddess. There’s so much women are constantly doing, that we have to fight for or shout for instead of just being. It was awesome to see women being celebrated like this.”

“They are incredibly strong women who are forthright when it comes to what they believe in,” said Coleman of her selection.

Coleman has long channeled her feminism into her fashion designs. From collaborating with the United Nations Population Fund to educate people about period poverty and female genital mutilation in third world countries, to the empowerment found in honouring sisterhood and female friendship, her designs are joyous, detail-laden spectacles and labours of love with hundreds of hours spent bringing sketches to life.

Rachel Gaffey, who runs online yoga classes and features in the collection, asserts that it is Coleman’s “raw, emotional femininity that comes from a powerful place” that makes her the designer she is.

“It’s the ultimate statement of girl power.”

Coleman’s latest collection is not just a celebration of women but a riposte to a country’s sociopolitical shortcomings that disproportionately affect women’s lives from long overdue changes to women’s reproductive to gender parity in parliament and the removal of sanitary product advertisements from television arising from antiquated complaints.

Tropical Popical CEO Andrea Horan wears a silk crepe ruched dress with hand embroidery

“People think that Ireland is a progressive country, great for supporting women but actually it’s so difficult for a woman. It’s not equal” said Coleman.

While she addresses the difficulties, she does not dwell on them. For years, Coleman has balanced work and motherhood, not without the help of others and a support network of women, including those who appear in this collection. In addition to her duties as a mother and her work as a designer, Coleman is a tutor at the National College of Art & Design in Dublin. She has adapted the fashion system to suit her. She makes collections when the time is right and shows them in a manner that feels right. This time it’s a collection of photographs by Bríd O’Donovan.

Suzanne Gaffey wears a silk gown emblazoned with female bodies in a childbirth position — an ode to femininity and womanhood

This collection, conceived during lockdown, is a continuation of what has come before with compelling, emotional narratives of women’s lives at the heart of her work. To her, women are more than the labels that define them, they are everything. Most importantly, they are goddesses.

(The custom designs will filter down into a contemporary line of scarves that are available for sale on her website and a made-to-order line.) Musing on the idea of the goddess, Horan notes the timeliness of such a gesture in the aftermath of Ireland’s landmark battle for women’s rights during the 2018 referendum on the 8th amendment. The struggle, the issues at stake, and the power that women exhibited throughout the fight become the focal point in this collection. “I see that reflected here,” she said.

For Coleman, presenting women in this light was motivated from a simple desire. “Women need to be seen properly, especially in this country.”