Mink and you'll miss it: from eyelashes to moisturiser, you might be using mink in your daily routine

Last week, Denmark announced a nationwide cull of all of its mink - up to 17 million animals - due to a worry that a mutated form of coronavirus found on Danish mink farms. Today, it was announced that there will be a nationwide cull of mink in Ireland, where 100,000 animals live across three farms, and no further mink farming after that.

Fendi's Peekaboo bag costs €5000 and comes with a mink inlay.

How does this affect me? I don't wear fur.

More than 50 million mink are bred worldwide each year, in the most part, for their fur. In mainstream media, fur has never been less fashionable. In 2019, Kim Kardashian announced that all of her fur coats had been remade with fake fur, and London Fashion week banned fur altogether in 2018. Fur - mink fur in particular - is now seen as an ultra-luxe add-on for the super-rich.

Fendi's Peekaboo bag (€5000) is made of white and black mink, inlaid on sheepskin, according to its website.

Mink eyelashes are sought after because of their appearance and durability.

What about your peepers?

Mink eyelashes rose in popularity over the last ten years, but are they really made from mink fur? In short, yes. Retailers tout mink as ideal eyelash material, because of its silk and voluminous texture. In 2018, The Irish Examiner reported that Bia Belle Beauty website, based in Ireland, had received complaints about their mink eyelashes, which they claimed were “made cruelty-free” with “handmade love and care."

The ASAI concluded that "As the product, in this case, was animal fur, they stated that it was incompatible with this principle and, in their opinion, the use of the term for the product advertised was therefore misleading.”

Is mink used in skincare products too?

Mink oil is used in lots of day-to-day cosmetics, from shampoo to face cream. In moisturising terms, it gained recognition in the skincare world because of its similarity to human sebum - our form of natural oil. It is non-comodogenic, meaning that it won't clog pores.