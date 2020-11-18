All wrapped up: puffa-style jackets, comfy macs and trenchcoats have you covered

Deadra Coat, €459, Baum und Pferdgarten

Wed, 18 Nov, 2020 - 06:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer on Instagram

As we edge closer towards winter days, our fashion focus begins to shift to looking stylish from the outside in. 

It may seem fickle, but let’s face it, our outerwear plays a starring role as temperatures drop. 

Look to the puffa style favoured at Bottega Veneta, and a Gucci trench coat for runway worthy inspiration.

Pictured above: Can’t decide between warmth and style? Problem solved with this check coat-come-puffa combo, €459, Baum Und Pferdgarten.

THE EDIT:

Check mac, €379, Tommy Hilfiger

Return Of The Mac: Spice up the traditional trench with a seasonal tartan print, €379, Tommy Hilfiger.

Barbour Jacket, €260, Barbour at Arnotts

Wax On: Channel your inner Sloane ranger with a wax jacket for countryside walks – add wellies to complete a Royal inspired look, €260, Barbour at Arnotts.

Classic Coat, €441, Max & Co at Zalando

Gold Star: The classic camel coat is given a winning makeover with a splash of shimmering gold, [€441, Max & Co at Zalando.

Borg Coat, €124, Karen Millen

Teddy Boy: A season favourite the fuzzy teddy style coat is one for wrapping up on cold winter days, €124, Karen Millen.

Oversized Coat, €59.95, Zara

Grey’s Anatomy: If in doubt choose an oversized coat for trend worthy appeal. It looks great while allowing big knits to fit underneath, €59.95, Zara.

#ieloves - Super Greens: We love the mix of pistachio green and pop of pink in what is a winter wardrobe must-have, €465, Shrimps.

Check Coat, €395, Ganni

Brown Sugar: Maxi checks and a clash of subdued hues are softened by a bell sleeve, €395, Ganni.

Red Coat, €265, Basler at Brown Thomas

Red Alert: Add a little danger to your outerwear with an eye catching scarlet coat. Making a sartorial statement has never looked so chic, €265, Basler at Brown Thomas.

Puffa Jacket, €188, Gerry Weber at Macbees

Puff Mommy: Combine the aesthetic of country casual with school run style in a floral motif puffa, €188, Gerry Weber at Macbees.

