Trend of the Week: How to wear cosy shearling this winter

Wearable hugs, anyone? If ever there was a time to coddle ourselves from the outside world, it’s now. It’s fitting, therefore, that this season’s textiles are of the touchy-feely variety. Borg, faux-shearling, fleece and teddy bear naps all lend themselves to feelgood garments to weather out 2020 in style. That warm and fuzzy feeling starts here.
- Pair a faux-shearling coat with a full-length floral dress and hiking boots for a cool boho twist.
- Combine tactile piles with textures like cashmere, suede and leather for a 3-D look.
- For a low-commitment take on the trend, try a fleece bag or bucket hat.
- The humble fleece jacket gets a 2.0 update when worn with a tone-on-tone roll neck and leather trousers.