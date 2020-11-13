Trend of the Week: How to wear cosy shearling this winter

SHEAR LUXE — are you ready to pile it on?
Trend of the Week: How to wear cosy shearling this winter

Oversized pile coat, Arket, €250

Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Wearable hugs, anyone? If ever there was a time to coddle ourselves from the outside world, it’s now. It’s fitting, therefore, that this season’s textiles are of the touchy-feely variety. Borg, faux-shearling, fleece and teddy bear naps all lend themselves to feelgood garments to weather out 2020 in style. That warm and fuzzy feeling starts here.

Teddy zip-up hoody, H&M, €22.99

THE EDIT: Don’t be sheepish about these winter warmers.

Faux shearling boots

H&M, were €49.99, now €29

Wool teddy fleece coat

COS, €250

Recycled pile bucket hat

Arket, €39

Teddy faux-shearling longline coat

River Island, €147

Hooded pile jacket (recycled material)

Arket, €125

Fleece bag

Mango, €29.99

Teddy hooded hybrid vest

COS, €129

Borg front mittens

Whistles, were €50, now €47.20

STYLE NOTES 

  • Pair a faux-shearling coat with a full-length floral dress and hiking boots for a cool boho twist.
  • Combine tactile piles with textures like cashmere, suede and leather for a 3-D look.
  • For a low-commitment take on the trend, try a fleece bag or bucket hat.
  • The humble fleece jacket gets a 2.0 update when worn with a tone-on-tone roll neck and leather trousers.

