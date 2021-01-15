Five ways to ethically update your wardrobe

Our relegation to online shopping has been both a blessing and a curse for our wallets, as well as for the planet. While there have been fewer opportunities to impulse buy and no need for many of our usual outfit purchases, there’s also been a lot more packaging and unwanted items filling landfills.

Now is the perfect time to invest in some new pieces if you are planning to bring the at-home wardrobe back to life, however, with tonnes of post-Christmas sales popping up across the web.

If you are looking to do some online shopping, here are five things to keep in mind if you want to try to do it a bit more ethically, all while saving money and finding some amazing pieces along the way.

Shop secondhand

“If you’ve been dreaming of owning something special, like a designer handbag, invest in a second-hand one. It’ll be half the price and because you’ve thought about it so much you won’t feel guilty for treating yourself,” says Louise Kavanagh of Sass and the City vintage shop.

Not only will you find some amazing deals from charity and vintage shops, but you’ll also find unique items that truly deserve a new lease of life. The idea of vintage shopping can seem overwhelming though, but Kavanagh says it’s just a matter of patience and keeping an open mind.

“If it’s your first time dipping your toe into secondhand buying, start off plain and simple. For example, invest in a pair of Levi’s or a good leather jacket that you’ll wear often, even past winter, and won’t regret buying,” she says.

“Also, keep an open mind. Secondhand items can generally be a little depleted or have some wear and tear but they’re also usually high quality. So, check out if it’s possible to buy the item for cheap and mend it or bring it to a tailor to get the fit better.”

While we wait for charity and vintage shops to reopen, check out the online offerings of places like Nine Crows, Tola Vintage, Dublin Vintage Factory, Spice Vintage, Public Romance, and vintageclothes.ie

If you’re looking for some designer items to dress up your future outfits, try the websites of Dublin-based Siopaella and Sass and the City or Les Fleur Studio, an upcycled and vintage version of Net-a-Porter featuring some Irish designers such as Laoise Carey.

Keep a vision in mind

“Shop with a vision,” is Kavanagh’s next piece of advice. “Know what you're looking for, for example, a warm jumper, and keep your style in mind to make it easier to sieve through everything online."

“It can be overwhelming otherwise and you might end up buying things you don’t like or need, like some crazy patterned blouse that will probably end up in the charity bag in three months' time. Give every purchase some thought.”

Invest in staple items

Doc Marten boots are sturdy enough to last for years. Picture: Getty Images

We’ve all heard it before: only buy items that will match your current wardrobe and spend the extra bit of money when doing so.

But fashion designers do follow the advice, according to Caoimhe Hill, who recently returned to Ireland after working for the Olsen twins’ brand The Row in New York City.

“Invest money in high-quality staples that will last, such as good jeans, a water-proof coat, plain tees for layering, and comfy shoes. You’ll get more wear out of staples you can wear year-round,” says Hill. “Then pick up a few fun items to dress those pieces up if you want to, like a funky vintage bag or colourful jacket.”

There also might be vegan options for some staples you might be looking at, such as Veja runners or Doc Marten boots. Patagonia is a good brand to turn to for outerwear, offering a repair service for items as well as a clear background about where their products come from.

Do your research and shop local

Know where your clothes are coming from before purchasing them, advises Hill. Some brands can have sustainable labels on an item even though it may only be made from 50% recycled materials.

You can search for big brands, such as Zara and Topshop, on apps like Good on You, to find out their eco ratings.

There are also dedicated Instagram pages you can follow to learn more about the fast-fashion industry such as Fashion Revolution and Diet Prada.

“Do the research into what kind of fabric is used, are the workers paid a fair wage, things like that,” says Hill. “Or don’t buy from big brands at all.”

“I try to make a habit of buying something from a boutique or small shop when traveling, not that we can do that much anymore, but it’s a much better souvenir than something like a snowglobe."

“Smaller shops are usually on the outskirts of a town too so it’s more of an adventure than shopping on the high street and you’re supporting a local business."

See if you can buy your pieces from a local boutique that are offering delivery or a click-and-collect service, or look at ethically-minded Irish brands such as:

The Tweed Project

Studio Minti

Seeking Judy

Fresh Cuts Clothing

Grown

All Things Fiona-Lilly

Due South

Bébhínn

Lucy Nagle

Laoise Carey Studios

Irish Linen House

Four Thread

Pearl Reddington

Seasquared Clothing

Aoife Ireland

Upcycle

Upcycled clothing is a new staple of many runways, such as Maison Margiela's shows. Picture: Getty Images

Upcycling has become a fashion trend in itself, with high-fashion designers like Maison Margiela reusing fabrics or items like gloves to create new pieces for the runway.

Irish brands are also hopping on board, such as The Upcycle Movement, who make trendy bags out of old wetsuits.

You don’t have to be a high-fashion designer to give old pieces new life though. Household items like avocado pits and turmeric can be used for dying fabric and cheap patches can give jeans and jackets a whole new look.

2fm DJ Tara Stewart is a stalwart for creative upcycling and altering. Take a look at her Instagram page or podcast, Dirty Laundry, for some ideas, such as making trousers out of curtains or a tank top out of Nike socks.

You can also organise socially-distant clothes swaps with friends once restrictions ease, or raid your parents’ wardrobes for some pieces.

“Be creative with your clothes,” says Hill. “Use what you have and don’t fall victim to feeling like you have to buy the newest trend.”