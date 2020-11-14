Weekend Loves: Our guide to bright ideas and beautiful things

Fine Airs and Fine Graces: Shane Taylor’s stylish street photography

The famous ‘New York Times’ photographer Bill Cunningham once said: “When I get depressed at the office, I go out, and as soon as I’m on the street and see people, I feel better.” One of our favourite photographers is London-based Irishman Shane Taylor. Originally drawn to street photography as a means of overcoming social anxiety, Shane’s work captures fleeting moments with a keen sense of beauty, emotion and perfect timing - whether that’s in a London Tube station, on the street or at a café bar. Stylish, sensitive and nuanced, Shane’s second book ‘Fine Airs & Fine Graces’ is out now. Conceived over four years in pre-Covid London, it is available from shanetaylor.net and @heroesforsale priced UK£35.

Embrace the Roaring 20s

As we near the end of a tough 2020, Molton Brown's new collection might be just what we need. Embracing the Roaring 20s, their Juniper Jazz collection is the ultimate distraction. This woody-aromatic scent spotlights crisp juniper berries, the signature ingredient of gin; the spirit loved by the Bright Young Things. The scented candle €55 is one option, but our favourite is the Christmas bauble, €18, filled with luxury shower gel.

The new Zoë Carol collection

Irish linen and hand-knitted accessories After some hiatus, the Zoë Carol fashion brand has returned, but this time designer and founder Zoë Carol Wong is embracing the slow fashion movement with her collection of made-to-order womenswear and handmade knits. Zoë has sourced the linen at Emblem Weavers in Co.Wexford and her wool at Cushendale Woollen Mills in Co. Kilkenny where she now lives and works. New styles include dresses, a skirt, two styles of top, trousers and a jumpsuit which come in white, windowpane check and a rich red colour she calls 'rawberry'. Collaborating with local handknitters, accessories include hats and bandanas. Prices start at just €35 for hand-knitted hand warmers and €125 for the 'Aster' dress pictured here. www.zoecarol.com

Give your floors a Scandi twist with Linie Design from Rugs.ie

Looking to update your home this winter then why not choose a rug from Cork-based family business Rugs.ie? Originally established as Holland’s Wood Floors & Rugs in Cork city, the business is now in its 25th year and boasts an extensive website stocking stylish, great quality rugs. Featuring a wide range of price and style options from luxurious Persian rugs to contemporary styles and floral to abstract designs there's something for all tastes. New to the store are Danish Linie Design rugs which are handcrafted in India and characterised by a graphic aesthetic and great functionality. Pictured here is the ‘Freya Powder’ rug starting at €399. https://rugs.ie

Sweet yet wholesome - Homespun’s Chicory Root syrup

For a sweet option without the sugar spike why not try Homespun’s Chicory Root syrup? A nutritious alternative to high sugar syrups and sweeteners, this syrup is extracted from the chicory root and is a vegan, high fibre and low GI alternative to honey, maple syrup or agave. Use it as a sweet alternative in hot drinks or when cooking and baking. Try it on the award-winning Homespun Quinoa Crunch or make sweet and salty popcorn for a guilt-free snack on movie night. With a light, delicate taste it is also suitable for those monitoring their sugar intake. Stockists include Supervalu, Nourish, Ardkeen, Evergreen, Donnybrook Fair and independent health food stores nationwide. RRP €4.99. www.homespun.ie

Ease away stress with The Nature of Things essential oils

Based in Dublin’s independent business hub The Chocolate Factory, The Nature of Things was established by Frenchman Benoit Nicol who sources the finest quality essential oils from around the world. Stocked in over 70 locations countrywide including Brown Thomas Cork and Dublin, The Nature of Things have just launched a series of ritual sets which make for the perfect gift. Beautifully presented, each set contains a selection of oils, a recipe card and a simple how-to guide on using essential oils for the body and home. Pictured here is the 'Don’t Stress' kit with Bergamot, Petitgrain and Patchouli oils (€44). www.thenatureofthings.ie