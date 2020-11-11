Cosy up to the winter with stylish knitwear

The landscape of lockdown the sequel may not have changed much but the temperature outside certainly has.
This time round many of us don’t want to fall into the trap of being confined to our PJs.
As a result, cosy knitwear has become the sartorial alternative.
It’s time to get cosy, in a stylish way.
€521.36, Off-White at Brown Thomas.Choose a neutral palate for an everyday knit to take the hassle out of outfit matching,
Knitted Dress, €39.99, Mango
Knitted Dress, €39.99, Mango
Cardigan, €150, Uterque
Cardigan, €150, Uterque