Cosy up to the winter with stylish knitwear

The landscape of lockdown the sequel may not have changed much but the temperature outside certainly has.

This time round many of us don’t want to fall into the trap of being confined to our PJs.

As a result, cosy knitwear has become the sartorial alternative.

It’s time to get cosy, in a stylish way.

ABOVE: Look to Cos for that minimal chic style in the softest to touch fabrics, cardigan and trousers, €99, Cos.

THE EDIT:

Weave A Tale: The knit trouser triumphs at making cosy elegance the WFH style of choice, €29.95, Zara.

Knitted Sweater, €521.36, Off-White, Brown Thomas

In Stitches: Choose a neutral palate for an everyday knit to take the hassle out of outfit matching, €521.36, Off-White at Brown Thomas.

Alpaca Turtle Neck, €135, Arket

Creature Comforts: Stay cosy in an old favourite like an oversized roll neck jumper. Remember comfort never goes out of style, €135, Arket.

Frayed Cuff Lounge Pants, €175, Lucy Nagle

#ieloves - Bright Spark: We love the pop of brightness Lucy Nagle’s luxurious cashmere pants bring to our loungewear style, €175, Lucy Nagle.

CHECK CAPE SWEATER, €349, Tommy Hilfiger

Super Hero: Who knew we needed a sweater cape in our lives? Looks good in zoom calls while keeping you cosy, €349, Tommy Hilfiger.

Knitted Dress, €39.99, Mango Take It Easy: You got to love the ease of a knitted sweater dress – it is the throw on piece every wardrobe needs, €39.99, Mango.

Cable Knit Jumper, €27.99, H&M

Retro Grade: The preppy style of traditional knits are getting our fashion hearts beating again, €27.99, H&M.

Trainers, €95, Lacoste at Asos

High Top: Since WFH became a thing, trainers are now the new heels – match soft tones for easy wear, €95, Lacoste at Asos.