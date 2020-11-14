The ultimate winter coats to beat the cold

There was a time when choosing a winter coat involved cross-referencing Vogue with The Farmer’s Almanac; putting the Child of Prague in the front garden, and risking hypothermia for the sake of a leopard print cape. How times have changed.

Covid-19 has indelibly altered the way we look at outerwear with designers cutting their cloth to suit the current climate. As lockdowns multiply and lengthen, so too do our social interactions with fashion’s new muse — Mother Nature.

Warning: she’s moody, dark and a tad unpredictable. So, should the four walls start to close in, fear not. We’ve got the go-to winter coats to help you weather the storm.

New-normal dressing abides by a simple rule: the tighter the restriction, the looser the silhouette, which makes the puffer coat a clear frontrunner. Once a staple of ‘90s rave culture, the inflated iconoclast has experienced a 2.0 redux with glossy iterations that are sure to turn your five-kilometre stroll into a stride of pride.

Swedish high street brand COS leads the charge with a sustainable 3-in-1 hybrid offering (€350).

COS

Made from recycled nylon; insulated with planet-friendly Re:Down; this piece can be worn three ways: as a statement-making long coat, a practical jacket, and functional gilet. Plus, its slightly A-line fit allows for bulk-free layering as do the detachable hood and sleeves. Functional fashion in action.

Should the prospect of an Irish rain-wind-hail trifecta put you off your daily constitutional, look to Danish brand Rains. Its high-shine unisex puffer coat (€400) — available in slick blue, black and brown — features an innovative approach to quilting with seamless waterproof chambers filled with plant-based insulation.

Rains

Breathable, windproof, and waterproof: its signature features include a stand-up collar and hood pairing and two sets of fleece-lined pockets for warding off wet weather woes. Plus, it looks the business.

As for the ‘grand soft days’ that don’t quite require thermal padding; the traditional trench remains a stalwart. Although the garment’s provenance may still be in hot contention by Brit brands Burberry and Aquascutum, its universality remains constant. Fad-free, functional and gender-fluid, its egalitarian DNA lends itself to the growing culture of ‘forever’ pieces like those crafted by contemporary Irish tailoring brand The Landskein.

The Landskein

Inspired by journeys of both body and soul; its ‘Horizon’ linen and check trench (€1,295) is a homegrown investment piece; an alloy of sustainable practices with modern design, and a symbol of better things. Less heft in its weft, it fits dual-purpose with a chunky knit now and a fair-weather frock later.

Prefer something futuristic to a future classic? The ‘Marie’ trench coat (€399) by Copenhagen brand Designers Remix boasts colour-blocked faux leather and an asymmetric hem for a Matrix sensibility.

Remix

What’s more, its ethos of redesigning and upcycling deadstock fabrics and garments makes for a smaller environmental footprint.

Scandi cousins Arket promote similar planet-friendly practices. Used plastic bottles and recycled polyester yarn lessen the use of oil-based raw materials in their bestselling fishtail parka and running jackets. For those who prefer equal parts fashion and function, the brand’s reimagined leather anorak (€390) — made using chrome-free tanning — ticks all the boxes.

Arket

Its oversized pull-over appeal, complete with two patch pockets and adjustable drawstring hem, makes it the laidback luxe option, whether with sweatpants and a roll neck at home or on a socially-distanced walk. Bucket hat optional.

Should the stress of working from home and staying at home short-circuit your cognitive reserves, a double-duty shirt-jacket — a.k.a. ‘shacket’ — can’t be beaten. Hybrid by name, multi-tasker by nature, these fellas do all the heavy-lifting when decision fatigue makes its presence felt. Pair with a sweater dress and tractor-sole boots when grabbing that to-go coffee; layer over leggings and fuzzy socks when Netflix and the sofa’s warm embrace beckons. The sell-out success of Isabel Marant Étoile’s checked ‘Gabrion’ shacket (€480) makes for fashion bragging rights.

Isabel Marant

As for price point and choice, high street heroes H&M win big with styles from €27.99 to €99.99 in short, long, quilted, wool-blend, faux sheepskin, and felted varieties.

H&M

In the current climate (global politics or global pandemic, take your pick), our psychological needs demand nothing short of an emotional support animal. Whether faux-fur, fleece or plush teddy bear vibes; fuzzy fabrics are a mood-boosting shoo-in. Although less efficacious against a status red rain warning (unless you want to look like a wet animal); needs must when life gets in the way and a duvet day isn’t on the cards.

Take Stand Studio’s bright blue ‘Aubrey’ coat (€499); a ‘70s throwback crafted from glossy faux-patent leather-trimmed in faux-shearling lining that spotlights the large notch lapels, patch pockets and cuffs.

Strand Studio

Its contemporary cut makes it a measured nod to nostalgia when looking good and feeling good hold equal billing. All up in your feels? Do it in UGG’s ‘Koko’ oversized hooded fuchsia faux fur coat (€335), complete with fleece-lined welt pockets for cold hands.

UGG

The antidote to physical distancing, remote access and the two-metre rule, this beauty will act as a wearable hug in an age of self-isolation and going nowhere.

Should your budget also be in lockdown, Zara’s limited edition, faux-shearling belted coat (€99.99) makes a purse-friendly option.

Zara

Its sunny hue? Consider it a chromatic pick-me-up when feeling blue. Scientific research suggests that when our eyes connect with a particular colour, the brain releases feel-good chemicals that potentially enhance our state-of-mind. Combine the uplifting power of yellow with a cocoon-like fabric, and we’ve got a situation. You see, comfort is a state-of-being; an emotional tether to a feeling (safe, calm, relaxed) which makes it deliciously compelling and, arguably, tricky to challenge when the urge to wear full-length pelt as a pimped-out dressing gown crosses the mind. Come day 28 of Quarantine: The Sequel — this will happen. Trust me.

My advice? Go with it. It’ll make Zoom calls a lot more interesting. For now: stay safe, stay stylish.

